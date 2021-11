Women 35 and older tend to pay more for automobile insurance, especially in Florida and Alaska, an insurtech company study found. Young men usually pay much more than young women do for car insurance. But by age 35, women are paying significantly higher premiums — an average of $370 per year in Florida — than do men of the same age, the same driving history and with the same vehicle, according to the report by QuoteWizard.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO