Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold are returning to host the 2021 Soul Train Awards -- and this time, they're taking to one of the most iconic stages in New York City!. BET announced on Wednesday that the longtime friends and creative partners would be returning for their fourth Soul Train Awards -- celebrating the 50th anniversary of the iconic television show, as well as the best of current soul, R&B and hip-hop music, from industry legends and up-and-coming stars. This year, for the first time ever, the awards will be held at Harlem's World Famous Apollo Theater.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO