Woohoo! We get an extra hour of sleep this weekend. Don't expect me to be so cheerful in my observance of Daylight Savings Time when spring comes back around. The moving of the clocks was designed for more than messing with our sleep schedule and causing people to be either be late or early to church. The practical reason for the time adjustment was to maximize the daylight hours for farmers and other work that requires being able to see. The invention of electric lighting definitely decreased the need for the change and yet the benefit still outweighs the inconvenience enough to keep the time adjustment in place.

CHEBOYGAN, MI ・ 7 DAYS AGO