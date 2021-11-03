CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Mitch Albom: "The Stranger in the Lifeboat"

By Sinclair Broadcast Group
KATU.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHis books have sold more than forty million copies worldwide, and “Tuesdays...

katu.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Mitch Albom on new novel, keeping his Haiti orphanage safe

Best-selling author Mitch Albom is out with a new novel Tuesday called "The Stranger in the Lifeboat." He discusses the inspiration behind the story and how his own experience with loss helped shape one of the characters. Plus, Albom, who has run an orphanage in Haiti since 2010, shares why he continues to travel to the country every month despite the risks.
HOMELESS
Washington Post

Mitch Albom serves up another helping of superficial spirituality

Best-selling author Mitch Albom is back from heaven and ready to consider the mystery of divine intervention on earth. Albom’s latest inspirational melodrama is called “The Stranger in the Lifeboat.” It’s a survivor story about 10 people trapped on a raft with a young man who announces, “I am the Lord.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Blade

Mitch Albom's latest book brings readers face to face with God

You're alive, but barely. The hungry gray waters lap at the flimsy life raft, already unbalanced by the huddle of shipwrecked survivors crying and vomiting at its edges. Three days in, you pull a man out of the angry sea, apparently yet another survivor of the exploded yacht. He doesn’t appear to have been one of the many tech leaders or former presidents on board.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Albom
The Atlantic

Talking to Strangers Is Good For You

In many ways, The Odyssey is a story about talking to strangers. As Odysseus travels home after the Trojan War, he meets an array of new people—some hospitable, others violent. He relies on these new connections for shelter, but he also tries to get to know them, telling his own story and asking to hear theirs.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
nbc24.com

Toledo's main library welcomes Mitch Albom

TOLEDO, Ohio — Monday night, author Mitch Albom will presented at the main Toledo Lucas County Public Library branch to around 300 people. The event was sold out despite the library being impacted by a cybersecurity attack. Albom talked about his latest book "The Stranger in the Lifeboat" and library...
TOLEDO, OH
The Independent

9 best kids’ poetry books to fire up their imagination

If you can do one favour for your child, expose them to and encourage a love of poetry. The benefits of poetry can’t be underestimated for kids. It can help with language development, encourages children to play and experiment with words and, when read aloud, it’s fantastic for understanding pitch, rhythm and inflection. But perhaps most important to all, poetry can help children see the world in a different way, listen to a diverse range of voices tackling a diverse range of subjects, and feel inspired and capable.With a 2020 survey showing that around one in five children aged nine...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lifeboat#Tuesdays With Morrie#Forty
nyjournalofbooks.com

The Stranger in the Lifeboat: A Novel

“. . . thought-provoking, hope-filled, and inspirational.”. Acclaimed author Mitch Albom has penned five consecutive #1 New York Times bestselling novels. His books have sold nearly 33 million copies and have been translated into 42 different languages worldwide. Known for finding spiritual meaning in everyday life with novels such The Five People You Meet in Heaven, The Next Person You Meet in Heaven, and The First Phone Call from Heaven, Albom in his writings often seeks to answer the meaning between the divine state and experiences bounded by physical reality.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
krcu.org

Martin's Must Reads: 'The Stranger in the Lifeboat'

“When we pulled him from the water, he didn’t have a scratch on him. That’s the first thing I noticed. The rest of us were all gashes and bruises, but he was unmarked, with smooth almond skin and thick dark hair matted by seawater.”. I’m Betty Martin with "Martin’s Must...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy