The 6-2-3 New York Rangers visit the Saddledome tonight for game four of a five game home stand. No morning skate, so here are yesterday’s practice lines:. It will be interesting to see if defenseman Oliver Kylington can keep his momentum going. We shouldn’t get ahead of ourselves, but the 24 year old left defenseman has six points in nine games this season. He actually has six points in his last five games. His goal against Nashville was phenomenal and he’ll only get better with more reps as a top 4 defenseman.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO