The Pierre City Commission took action at the Oct. 26 meeting to move two projects forward and deregulate business. The Capital Area Pickleball Association now has a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the City of Pierre. The commission approved the agreement at last night’s meeting. The MOU formalizes the relationship between the two groups as they work together to build pickleball courts in Griffin Park. As outlined in the MOU, the city will contribute $50,000 toward the project, oversee the construction, and retain ownership of the completed courts. The association will serve as a fundraiser for the project.

