So, what did violinist Blake Pouliot do when the pandemic shut down his performing career? Take up bread baking? Get a puppy? Organize all the photos on his phone?. “It affected every aspect of my life,” said Pouliot, a Toronto native who moved to Los Angeles at age 17 to study at the Colburn School in Los Angeles and never left. “Playing the violin is counterintuitive. You’re going against gravity, twisting your body, your neck, your torso. It’s really a physical thing. What I learned from doing all this really intense fitness, it strengthened all these tiny muscles in my forearms. Practicing was no longer so physically exhausting.”

SARASOTA, FL ・ 10 DAYS AGO