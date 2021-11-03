CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jesus Christ is the Lamb of God

By Pastor John Vallie
Cover picture for the article"Again, the next day, John stood with two of his disciples. And looking at Jesus as he walked, [John] said, "Behold, the Lamb of God." John 1:35-36 Have you noticed how often we come across sheep and shepherds in the Bible? It is very often. Shepherding sheep must have...

timesexaminer.com

How Much Longer Can America Survive A “Woke” Christian Church That Has Become A Modern “Tower Of Babel”?

The "Tower of Babel" - A Ziggurat built during biblical times in what is now Iraq. “(1) Now the whole world had one language (after the flood of Noah’s time—WHL) and a common speech. (2) As people moved eastward (from the Mountains--a mountain ‘range’, NOT one mountain--WHL) of Ararat they found a plain in Shinar (in Babylonia, present-day Iraq—WHL) and settled there. (3) They said to each other, ‘Come, let’s make bricks and bake them thoroughly’. They used brick instead of stone, and tar for mortar. (4) Then they said, ‘Come, let us build ourselves a city, with a tower that reaches to the heavens, so that we may make a name for ourselves and not be scattered over the face of the whole earth’. (5) But the LORD came down to see the city and the tower (called The Tower of Babel-WHL) that the men were building. (6) The LORD said, ‘If as one people speaking the same language they have begun to do this, then nothing they plan to do will be impossible for them. (7) Come, let us (i.e. The Triune God-WHL) go down and confuse their language so they will not understand each other’. (8) So the LORD scattered them from there over all the earth, and they stopped building the city (for they had disobeyed God’s command to ‘be fruitful and multiply and replenish the whole earth to the extent they were able at that time—rather than all of them staying on the ‘Plain of Shinar’, which they had done-WHL). (9) That is why it was called Babel (in Hebrew the word means ‘confused’-WHL)—because there the LORD scattered them over the face of the whole earth.”
RELIGION
Washington Post

Daughter of the late, disgraced evangelical leader Ravi Zacharias leaves father’s ministry to start her own

The CEO of Ravi Zacharias International Ministries is leaving the beleaguered organization, eight months after an independent investigation detailed the abuse and misconduct of the ministry’s late founder. The evangelical magazine Christianity Today reported last week that Sarah Davis, daughter of Zacharias, has resigned from RZIM to start a new...
RELIGION
Christ Jesus
John
Jesus Christ
blueinkreview.com

Jesus Christ Divided: Solving the Mystery of the New Testament

In this intriguing, thought-provoking work on the historical and theological development of Christianity, Michael LaFond argues that what we know as Orthodox Christianity is “mostly of Pauline origin.” This is not necessarily surprising, as LaFond points out that the “oldest Christian texts are the fourteen letters of Saint Paul.”. However,...
RELIGION
hiawathaworldonline.com

Talking to God

“Praying for you.” We read this type of comment all the time on social media or see a set of praying hands or something similar. We read people’s comments, “prayers to you” or “sending prayers to you”? We say, “I will be praying for you.” But…do we? Is this just “lip service”, a way to say, “I care?” or” best wishes”? That is not “prayer.”
RELIGION
Daily Californian

BroadwaySF’s ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ is absolutely heavenly

To those unfamiliar with the legendary Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Jesus Christ Superstar,” the premise may seem a little ridiculous. The thought of a rock opera about the last week of Jesus’ life may raise a few eyebrows and more than a few questions. “Jesus Christ Superstar” does not sell itself short in any respect; not in its music, not in its choreography and not in its effort of providing an exciting, thoughtful retelling of the days leading up to Jesus’ crucifixion, and BroadwaySF’s production of this complex musical will absolutely take your breath away.
RELIGION
Frontiersman

Exercising Faith in Christ

Several years ago, my husband and I hiked the Winner Creek trail located in Girdwood. As we began the journey, the route was flat and no obstacles were in our way. I could even breathe easily, and my heart rate was normal--which is not always the case when going on a walk in the woods with my husband. I felt grateful for the beauty that surrounded me. Then, I noticed the path was increasing in its degree of difficulty. It was no longer level, and there were rocks and roots to climb over. My breath became labored as we moved up the trail.
Victoria Advocate

God the Father sends continual grace through Christ the Son

“The grace of the Lord Jesus be with you,” 1 Corinthians 16:23. This is a benediction. The word “benediction,” from its Latin origin, literally means “a good word.” It is God’s good word of grace to his church. One Puritan put it this way, “The movement of a benediction is from heaven to earth, whereas the movement of a doxology or a prayer is from earth to heaven.” There really is a lot for us to consider in this blessing from God, but we will only look at three things.
RELIGION
Spencer Evening World

Daily Devotional: Follow Christ

Jesus answered, “If I want him to remain alive until I return, what is that to you? You must follow me.” - John 21:22 (NIV) John 21:20-23 When I was young, my sisters and I would sometimes tattle on one another. Typically, it would be over a minor infraction or an annoying behavior. My mom or grandmother would respond to the tattler, “You just worry about yourself.” My elementary school teachers would say something similar to students exhibiting the same type of behavior.
RELIGION
Sentinel

The spirit of Christ lives in me

Hello everybody! May God bless you as you read this and allow Him to reveal His truths to you. Holy Spirit is our teacher and when we ask Him to “revelate” us He will open things up in a fresh, new way. I want to talk today about pursuing the...
LEWISTOWN, PA
guideposts.org

Listen to Jesus

You will keep in perfect peace, those whose minds are steadfast, because they trust in you.—Isaiah 26:3 (NIV) An important part of prayer is listening. Spend some of your prayer time talking and focusing on your problems, but then shift your worry to being calm and quiet so that you can hear His reassurance. Know that He is with you.
RELIGION
themadisonrecord.com

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints members help after Hurricane Ida

MADISON – After destruction from Hurricane Ida, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints traveled to southeast Louisiana to help storm victims. These individuals volunteered their time and traveled at their own expense, some even camping in tents around the Helping Hands command center, according to Charity Stratton. Stratton accompanied members of the Madison Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ.
MADISON, AL

