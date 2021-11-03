CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demystifying Quantum Computing

By Richard Noble
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFuture technologies are cool, but they're daunting. Physics is cool, but it's vast. So what happens when we combine the two into a revolutionary new way for computers to process vast amounts of data at speeds far beyond the possibility of our current architecture?. Enter: Quantum Computing. Don't worry,...

dot.LA

Quantum Is Coming: Caltech and Amazon’s New Computing Site is Open

In 2019, Caltech announced a partnership with Amazon Web Services to resurrect a 21,000-square-foot building as a shrine to quantum computing. Inside, researchers from MIT, Stanford, Harvard and more are planning to build out quantum computers that may look more like the giant IBM computers from the 50s than our current laptops.
BUSINESS
ZDNet

Quantum computing in the enterprise: Four factors to consider

Quantum computing is still in its infancy, yet the technology is tipped to transform entire industries, whether by revolutionising healthcare through new drug discovery and DNA sequencing, or by assisting humans in their search for extra-terrestrial life on as-yet-undiscovered planets. But the rapidly growing interest in the burgeoning quantum industry...
ENGINEERING
aithority.com

City University of New York Research Team’s Technology Patent Could Revolutionize Quantum Computing and Cybersecurity

A New York City College of Technology (City Tech), professor and his then-undergraduate research partner have been granted a patent that may revolutionize quantum technology and cybersecurity. Their work has the potential to provide the missing part of the ultimate quantum technology: coupling of existing internet/data transfer telecom lines with quantum encryption/computing hardware.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
geneticliteracyproject.org

Race for biosupremacy? China aggressively expanding efforts in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, semiconductors and genetic data collection

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Chinese firms are collecting genetic data from around the world, part of an effort by the Chinese government and companies to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Computing secure key rates for quantum cryptography with untrusted devices

Device-independent quantum key distribution (DIQKD) provides the strongest form of secure key exchange, using only the input"“output statistics of the devices to achieve information-theoretic security. Although the basic security principles of DIQKD are now well understood, it remains a technical challenge to derive reliable and robust security bounds for advanced DIQKD protocols that go beyond the previous results based on violations of the CHSH inequality. In this work, we present a framework based on semidefinite programming that gives reliable lower bounds on the asymptotic secret key rate of any QKD protocol using untrusted devices. In particular, our method can in principle be utilized to find achievable secret key rates for any DIQKD protocol, based on the full input"“output probability distribution or any choice of Bell inequality. Our method also extends to other DI cryptographic tasks.
COMPUTERS
The Independent

China builds world’s fastest programmable quantum computers that outperform ‘classical’ computers

Chinese scientists claim to have built the world’s fastest programmable quantum computers, which appear to crack problems that are currently not feasible for ”classical” non-quantum computers. The researchers led by Pan Jianwei from the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC), said one of the quantum computing systems — Zuchongzhi 2.1 — is a million times more powerful than its nearest competitor, Google’s Sycamore.Their programmable superconducting quantum computer, named after a 5th-century mathematician, is 10 million times faster than the world’s fastest supercomputer, the scientists said.Besides, their photonic quantum computer based on light — Jiuzhang 2 — can...
COMPUTERS
APS Physics

Quantum Coherence Reduces Friction in Quantum Heat Engines

Predictions indicate that introducing quantum coherence into quantum heat engines can significantly reduce the friction in these systems. Without the ability of quantum states to maintain their entanglement and superposition under external forcing, quantum technologies that outperform their classical counterparts would be a pipe dream. But while researchers know that this quantum coherence is key to the operation of quantum sensors and quantum information systems, for example, it is less clear how it might affect thermodynamic devices, such as quantum heat engines. Now, Hiroyasu Tajima of the University of Electro-Communications and Ken Funo of the RIKEN Cluster for Pioneering Research, both in Japan, have taken a step toward answering that question by looking at how quantum coherence influences “friction” in a quantum heat engine [1]. Tajima and Funo say that the results could help researchers build future quantum heat engines that are more powerful and efficient than current classical engines. These quantum engines might be used to cool down quantum systems or to transport energy in nanoscale devices.
SCIENCE
HPCwire

BSC to Coordinate Quantum Spain, the National Quantum Computing Ecosystem

Oct. 29, 2021 — The Barcelona Supercomputing Center (BSC) has begun coordination work on the Quantum Spain project, which provides for the construction and installation of the first quantum computer. based on European technology. The strategic objective of the Quantum Spain project, approved last Tuesday by the Council of Ministers,...
COMPUTERS
InformationWeek

Federated Computing Will Shape the Future of Computing

Society has long benefited from the power of computing, but the digital era has reached a point where changes in society’s landscape, not performance advances, will play a critical role in determining the next generation of business-altering computing change. Now, through rapidly emerging international digital sovereignty requirements and shifting consumer demands, especially given COVID, many are asking for different capabilities from their technology providers.
COMPUTERS
devops.com

FinOps 101: Demystifying Cloud Financial Operations for DevOps

In an ideal world, all organizations would have a dedicated FinOps team—or at least a single specialist who could work to ensure that the cloud was operating in a financially savvy way. Of course, in reality, most organizations are strapped for skills and are operating lean teams where responsibilities are spread thickly across employees. In that case, DevOps professionals are likely to get left holding the FinOps bag and tasked with implementing FinOps best practices into their everyday cloud operations. If that sounds familiar—here’s your guide to getting started.
SOFTWARE
ZDNet

Quantum computers will change everything. But they won't replace your laptop

With all of the excitement surrounding quantum computing coming from researchers, businesses and even governments, it's tempting to envision a future in which Amazon Prime Day deals would include alluring discounts on the latest-generation quantum computers, ready for next-day delivery to your door. After all, the first classical computers built...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Quantum computing breakthrough paves the way for powerful new machines

Researchers from the University of Copenhagen have allegedly made a breakthrough discovery that could bring the mainstream adoption of quantum computers a lot closer to reality. According to a report from Tom’s Hardware, the scientists have designed a system that allows for the simultaneous operation of all qubits - without...
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Nano-photoluminescence of natural anyon molecules and topological quantum computation

The proposal of fault-tolerant quantum computations, which promise to dramatically improve the operation of quantum computers and to accelerate the development of the compact hardware for them, is based on topological quantum field theories, which rely on the existence in Nature of physical systems described by a Lagrangian containing a non-Abelian (NA) topological term. These are solid-state systems having two-dimensional electrons, which are coupled to magnetic-flux-quanta vortexes, forming complex particles, known as anyons. Topological quantum computing (TQC) operations thus represent a physical realization of the mathematical operations involving NA representations of a braid group Bn, generated by a set of n localized anyons, which can be braided and fused using a "tweezer" and controlled by a detector. For most of the potential TQC material systems known so far, which are 2D-electron"“gas semiconductor structure at high magnetic field and a variety of hybrid superconductor/topological-material heterostructures, the realization of anyon localization versus tweezing and detecting meets serious obstacles, chief among which are the necessity of using current control, i.e., mobile particles, of the TQC operations and high density electron puddles (containing thousands of electrons) to generate a single vortex. Here we demonstrate a novel system, in which these obstacles can be overcome, and in which vortexes are generated by a single electron. This is a"‰~"‰150Â nm size many electron InP/GaInP2 self-organized quantum dot, in which molecules, consisting of a few localized anyons, are naturally formed and exist at zero external magnetic field. We used high-spatial-resolution scanning magneto-photoluminescence spectroscopy measurements of a set of the dots having five and six electrons, together with many-body quantum mechanical calculations to demonstrate spontaneous formation of the anyon magneto-electron particles (eÎ½) having fractional charge Î½"‰="‰n/k, where n"‰="‰1"“4 and k"‰="‰3"“15 are the number of electrons and vortexes, respectively, arranged in molecular structures having a built-in (internal) magnetic field of 6"“12Â T. Using direct imaging of the molecular configurations we observed fusion and braiding of eÎ½-anyons under photo-excitation and revealed the possibility of using charge sensing for their control. Our investigations show that InP/GaInP2 anyon-molecule QDs, which have intrinsic transformations of localized eÎ½-anyons compatible with TQC operations and capable of being probed by charge sensing, are very promising for the realization of TQC.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

IBM Introduces CLOPS Performance Standard for Quantum Computing

IBM has risen to the challenge of creating a new performance standard for quantum computing. The new metric focuses on Circuit Layer Operations per Second (CLOPS), which corresponds to the number of quantum circuits a quantum processing unit (QPU) can execute per unit of time. This refers to not only the actual speed at which the workload is processed and successfully completed but also takes into account the latency of the interaction between the quantum and classical computing realms.
SOFTWARE
design-reuse.com

sureCore-led consortium wins £6.5M Innovate UK grant to develop cryogenic CMOS IP to accelerate Quantum Computing scalability

Innovate UK has awarded a grant of £6.5 million to a seven-member consortium led by sureCore with a remit to jointly develop advanced cryogenic semiconductor IP. This will dramatically accelerate the growth of the Quantum Computing (QC) industry by reducing the constrains associated with interconnects thus enabling efficient qubit/system scaling. The architecture of Quantum Computers combined with specialist algorithms have the power to transform computing efficiency to address problems in disciplines spanning fundamental science, pharmaceuticals, finance, logistics and AI.
BUSINESS
ElectronicsWeekly.com

UKRI announces Quantum computing project funding

UK Research and Innovation has announced funding for projects within the UK’s National Quantum Technologies Programme. The £50m comes from UKRI’s previously announced £170m Commercialising Quantum Technologies challenge. The projects are. Aeon-Rb £2.5m. Led by HCD Research to develop accurate quantum clocks for national infrastructure. Altnaharra (cryoelectronics for quantum circuits)...
ENGINEERING
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Oxford Instruments partners for quantum computers

Oxford Instruments NanoScience has announced participation in three projects funded through Innovate UK’s quantum computer commercialisation program, with SEEQC, Quantum Motion and SureCore. SEEQC has a £6.85m grant from Innovate UK’s Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund (ISCF) to build a commercially scalable application-specific quantum computer for Merck in Darmstadt. “By supplying...
ENGINEERING

