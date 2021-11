"My very first fire fight, we were lucky," Felice "Phil" Wilson, a Vietnam War Army veteran who served as a tanker in country during 1969, told The Courier last week. "We went out the gate at Long Bihn into a rice paddy and we got ambushed. We fought for like 45 minutes straight, which was a real small engagement. We killed about 140 and we didn't take any hits, any injuries or anything like that. You get sort of a false sense of security, thinking 'well, I am inside of this tank, I can't be hurt.' Then, you see the aftermath of a couple of tanks that did get hit, and I did see a couple."

