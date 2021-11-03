Aerie’s Resort offers bird’s eye view with the Grafton Zipline

Pledge to stand with Audubon to call on elected officials to listen to science and work towards climate solutions. Perhaps no other pair of eyes in the animal kingdom is as recognizable as those of the chameleon. Not only do their big, protruding orbs rotate in all directions, but each eye can also independently scope its surroundings for food and predators, seeing two separate objects at the same time—a talent thought to be the chameleon’s alone.

WILDLIFE ・ 13 DAYS AGO