Corning suspends feral cat program

Due to people dishonestly taking advantage of Corning's Feral Cat Program, the City Council gave direction to city staff to suspend the program until further notice.

City Manager Kristina Miller explained during the Oct. 26 City Council meeting, staff had been informed by Mill Creek Veterinary Hospital in Los Molinos they would no longer be able to provide feral cat spay and neuter services for the city's program.

“The explained they have been experiencing problems whereas customers bring in tame cats utilizing Feral Cat Program city vouchers for spay and neutering,” she added. “When customers were informed the vouchers were for are valid for feral cats only, the customers become very hostile and argumentative.”

In a number of instances, the hospital relented and provided the service in an effort to alleviate the problem.

The City Council adopted the Feral Cat Program in 2017 as a way to resolve on the on-going feral cat problem in the city. The program provided city vouchers to residents who trapped feral cats and took them to Mill Creek Veterinary Hospital to have the cat spayed or neutered.

City Council instructed staff to come back to the table with options in providing a Feral Cat Program to be considered by the council.

Since 2017 the program has been allotted $3,000 annually to pay for Mill Creek's reduced spay cost of $45 and neuter of $35 for feral cats. This also included rabies vaccination and ear tip to mark the cat as spayed/neutered.

In 2017-18 the city was charged $115, in 2018-19 $670, 2019-20 $475, 2020-21 $920 and to date this year $470.