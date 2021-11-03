CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Federal Reserve announces plan to gradually reduce bond purchases, first step in withdrawing emergency aid for economy

madison
 7 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve announces plan to gradually...

madison.com

Comments / 0

Benzinga

US Regulators Balk at Billion-Dollar Takeover of Ports America

Two U.S. Federal Maritime commissioners concerned about foreign ownership of American supply chains want federal officials to conduct a "full and thorough review" of the proposed purchase of Ports America by a Canadian pension fund. In a letter sent last week to U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, FMC Commissioners Carl...
U.S. POLITICS
State
Washington State
roi-nj.com

NJ Transit to receive $2.66B in aid from federal emergency funding

After months of negotiations that occasionally got acrimonious, the state of New Jersey and New Jersey Transit will receive $2.66 billion of the $14.2 billion in emergency federal funding apportioned to the region by Congress to mitigate the historic pandemic-related losses in transit system ridership and revenues. Gov. Phil Murphy...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
kitco.com

The Federal Reserve announces that they will begin to taper asset purchases this month

As expected, today, after the November FOMC meeting, both the statement and press conference by Jerome Powell acknowledged that they will begin the process of tapering their monthly asset purchases this month. Starting this month, they will reduce their monthly purchases of U.S. debt by $10 billion each month and reduce their monthly purchases of MBS (mortgage-backed securities) by $5 billion monthly. This would mean that they will complete the tapering process in eight months, concluding in June 2022. The Federal Reserve instructed agents at New York Fed to begin executing the reducing bond purchases in mid-November.
BUSINESS
#Ap
KFYR-TV

Federal Reserve takes first step toward ending pandemic-era practices

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Federal Reserve announced Wednesday it would be tapering back its pandemic-era monthly bond purchases by $15 billion every month. Currently, the Fed is purchasing $120 billion per month in bonds, as a method of counteracting the effect the pandemic has had on the economy. Experts say this is the first step in moving past pandemic-era economic practices.
BISMARCK, ND
WKBN

Feds take first steps in raising interest rates

The Federal Reserve will begin dialing back the extraordinary economic aid it's provided since the pandemic erupted last year, a response to high inflation that now looks likely to persist longer than it did just a few months ago.
BUSINESS
batonrougenews.net

US Federal Reserve to cut bond purchase

Washington [US], November 4 (ANI): The Federal Reserve on Wednesday (local time) announced to cut bond purchases that supported the economy throughout the COVID-19 pandemic by November. The central bank announced that it will reduce the pace of monthly bond-buying by USD 10 billion for Treasury Securities and USD 5...
U.S. POLITICS
IBTimes

US Economy: Federal Reserve Announces Start Of Asset Taper, Leaves Rates Untouched

The Federal Reserve announced Wednesday that it would begin reducing its monthly asset purchases this month in a move widely anticipated by markets. In a statement detailing the results of its two-day meeting, the central bank noted the progress the U.S. has made on increasing vaccinations, lower cases of COVID-19 and positive indications that economic activity is returning to normal. In line with these observations, the Fed declared that it would begin trimming its multibillion-dollar, asset-purchase programs.
BUSINESS
101 WIXX

The U.S. Federal Reserve’s take on greening the economy: Not our job

(Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Reserve trails other major central banks in tackling climate change, even as President Joe Biden pledges a “whole of government” approach and fights to salvage his ambitious climate agenda as global leaders meet in Glasgow to hash out responses to rising world temperatures. In recent...
U.S. POLITICS
UPI News

Federal Reserve expected to announce end of bond-buying program

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve opened a two-day meeting on Tuesday at which Chairman Jerome Powell is expected to announce the tapering of the Fed's bond-buying program, which was enacted as an emergency response to COVID-19. Powell and the Fed have resisted ending the program so far, but there's now pressure to start winding down $120 billion in monthly purchases due to changing economic conditions.
BUSINESS
theticker.org

Federal Reserve announces new regulations regarding trading

Following the resignations of the heads of both the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, the Fed announced new trading regulations for senior staff and board members. Robert Kaplan, former president of Reserve Bank of Dallas, resigned soon after former Reserve Bank of Boston’s...
DALLAS, TX
TheAtlantaVoice

Federal appeals court issues stay of Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for private companies

A federal appeals court temporarily blocked the Biden administration’s new vaccine rules that could apply to larger employers, certain health care workers and federal contractors. In the brief order, a three-judge panel on the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals said that the petitioners in the case — Republican-led states and private businesses — “give cause to believe there are grave […]
CONGRESS & COURTS

