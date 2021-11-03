Federal Reserve announces plan to gradually reduce bond purchases, first step in withdrawing emergency aid for economy

As expected, today, after the November FOMC meeting, both the statement and press conference by Jerome Powell acknowledged that they will begin the process of tapering their monthly asset purchases this month. Starting this month, they will reduce their monthly purchases of U.S. debt by $10 billion each month and reduce their monthly purchases of MBS (mortgage-backed securities) by $5 billion monthly. This would mean that they will complete the tapering process in eight months, concluding in June 2022. The Federal Reserve instructed agents at New York Fed to begin executing the reducing bond purchases in mid-November.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO