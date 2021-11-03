Tri-County Athletic League announces all-conference picks for water polo

Charlotte, NC – The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) announces the 2021 All-CIAA Preseason Women’s Bowling Team and Predicted Order of Finish voted on by the CIAA Bowling Coaches Associations and the Sports Information Directors Association. After their season was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, seven bowlers return to make up the 2021 preseason team. Among those seven, two-time CIAA Player of the Year Cayla Snowden (Bowie State) and Rookie of the Year Cecelia Chafin (Fayetteville State) lead the list. While Snowden and Chafin earn preseason honors, their teams were voted to battle again for the trophy in the 2022 CIAA Bowling Championship.

SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO