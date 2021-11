Reprinted from GreenFin Weekly, a free newsletter. Subscribe here. This article originally ran in Climate & Capital Media. As Allbirds listed on NASDAQ last week, its chief financial officer announced that the company was dropping its claim to be the first “sustainable” IPO—an “SBO”—due to objections from the Securities and Exchange Commission. SEC Gary Gensler has told Congress that the agency would be looking much more closely at investments claiming to be sustainable.

BUSINESS ・ 19 HOURS AGO