Firehouse Subs to Help Veterans with Donations to Military Nonprofit
QSR magazine
9 days ago
Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation is giving back this Veterans Day. In honor of those who have so selflessly served our country, all online donations received on November 11 will support the Foundation’s Military Restricted Fund to...
THANK YOU, ABC30 COMMUNITY! A Valley woman was able to reunite old military service documents she found on a Clovis road with the family of the Air Force veteran they belonged to - all thanks to our wonderful Facebook community.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — For Veterans Day, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a series of bills aimed at helping veterans, active military, and their families. One of the bills changes New York State's law so that the beginning of the Vietnam War is Nov. 1, 1955, instead of Feb. 28, 1961, to match the federal government’s dates and ensure New York's Vietnam veterans get the credit they earned for their service.
Goldsboro, N.C. — A Goldsboro nonprofit is working to build a tiny home village to help homeless veterans get their lives back on track. The project is hoping to fill a pressing need in the community and led by someone who knows all too well the struggle of living on the street.
TEMPLE, Texas — H-E-B is hosting a donation campaign for active duty, servicemembers, military Veterans and their families, according to H-E-B's newsroom. Customers can now donate to H-E-B's Operation Appreciation donation campaign until Dec. 7 by asking their cashiers to add $1, $3 and $5 to their grocery bill or giving online when placing Curbside and Home Delivery orders, according to the news release.
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Happy Veterans Day to all military personnel. Here are a number of places in the Grand Valley to celebrate veterans and active duty military members. Axeology: 50% off Axe throwing for all veterans and active military service members on Thursday Nov 11th and Friday Nov 12th. Please share with any […]
The Malvern Federal Charitable Foundation, the charitable arm of Malvern Bank, has made financial grants totaling $68,500 to 13 nonprofits. The grants were made possible in part through the proceeds of the foundation’s inaugural Charity Polo Match held Sept. 26, at the Brandywine Polo Club in Toughkenamon. Proceeds benefited nonprofit organizations in Malvern Bank’s service areas — Southeastern Pennsylvania, Northern New Jersey, and Palm Beach County, Fla. Grants in Southeastern Pennsylvania were presented to: Community Volunteers in Medicine, Foundation for Learning in Tredyffrin-Easttown, Maternal and Child Health Consortium, North Star of Chester County, New Beginnings Attainable Housing Fund, and Peter’s Place. Since its 2008 founding, the foundation has awarded grants totaling $878,500 to dozens of nonprofits serving tens of thousands of individuals in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Florida.
Donations from Ironwood State Prison (ISP) employees and inmates were presented to local nonprofit organizations as part of the area California Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation (CDCR) prison’s Citizen’s Advisory Committee Meeting on Oct. 20. All told, the ISP team’s donations to organizations totaled $14,575.59. “Today, I am pleased to...
WASHINGTON -- Tim Keefe, a Navy veteran from Maine, recounted foraging for food and living like a "caveman" in the months when he didn't qualify for the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program during a House subcommittee hearing Wednesday. "It's a desperation I wouldn't wish on anyone," Keefe told the House...
INDIANAPOLIS – State and federal officials are working to make more veterans aware of the benefits they’re eligible to receive. Sen. Mike Braun’s office teamed up with agencies and nonprofits for an event Wednesday in downtown Indianapolis to connect veterans with those benefits. Many veterans have already applied for benefits...
Suncoast Charities for Children has announced the distribution of $123,423 to support children, teens and adults with special needs in the Sarasota community. The largest distribution made was $85,000 to the Suncoast Foundation in support of necessary repairs and capital improvements for Children First (Venice Campus) and The Florida Center for Early Childhood (Sarasota and North Port Campus).
At their beginning in 2012, Bullets and Bandaids was an art organization focused on finding commonality between veterans and civilians through collaborative art forms. Veterans who are willing to share their experiences are paired with civilian writers and artists who transform their stories into art. During their first exhibitions they raised funds for other nonprofits, but in 2016 they became their own nonprofit continuing their initial mission of facilitating connections between people. “We are all sharing a common human journey,” said founder Robert LeHeup. This human commonality and connection Leheup is referring to can get lost when veterans return from combat.
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A new bill has been introduced in Washington D.C. that aims to create a program that gives grants to law enforcement to create local veteran response teams. The teams would consist of military veteran law enforcement officers, and would respond to other veterans who may be...
Two of Community Health System’s neurosurgeons have more in common than just their dedication to treating patients. Lt. Col. Dr. Ian Johnson and Dr. Derek Taggard are both decorated veterans, and both feel called to provide top notch medical care to the men and women who have served our country.
When asked what makes Deschutes Children’s Foundation unique, Executive Director Amy Ward replied, “We’re the only nonprofit service center in Oregon. And we aren’t aware of any other organizations — anywhere — that provide facility management free of charge to their partners. “Our business model dramatically reduces expenses for our...
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The mission of Wreaths Across America is to remember the fallen, honor those who serve, and teach our children the value of freedom. An organization based in Colorado Springs is looking for some help to honor our nation’s heroes who are buried in Ohio. Senior Veterans Inc. is raising money to […]
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — There's about 1,300DAV (Disabled American Veterans) chapters across the country helping vets transition back to civilian life. But, this nonprofit goes beyond helping them get a job or getting to their doctor's appointments. For some, the DAV has completely changed their outlook on life. "One that...
EARLYSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Living Free Together, a Charlottesville-area nonprofit, is working with military families and individuals to create a community and sense of healing. “It’s a unique group of people, and this kind of sharing, this kind of community based around that shared experience of military life is not happening anywhere else, so we feel pretty fortunate to be able to offer it here in Charlottesville,” Living Free Together Executive Director and Program Coordinator Tonya King said.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Nov. 1, 2021 – In honor of Veterans Day on Nov. 11, HopeWay – an accredited nonprofit mental health residential and day treatment center for adults – is helping raise awareness about the importance of quality mental health treatment for military Veterans and how to support a Veteran who may be struggling with mental health.
Comments / 0