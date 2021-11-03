Five Eagles Named to All-C2C Women's Soccer Team; Nork Gains Defensive POY

Records: University of the Ozarks (3-10-3, 1-7-2 ASC), Texas Dallas (10-7-0, 4-6-0 ASC) The Eagles ended the 2021 fall season with a 3-0 loss against UT Dallas ln the road Friday night. After a scoreless first half, the Comets came out and scored three second half goals to put the Eagles in a deficit. The first goal came in the 49th minute. The Comets then added a goal in the 75th minute and 85th minute. The Eagles totaled seven shots. The Eagles end the season with a 3-10-3 overall record and a 1-7-2 conference mark.

SOCCER ・ 14 DAYS AGO