CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Five Eagles Named to All-C2C Women's Soccer Team; Nork Gains Defensive POY

umweagles.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenior goalkeeper Allison Nork (Harrisburg, Pa./Bishop McDevitt) was named as the league's Defensive Player of the Year and five University of Mary Washington players were honored as the Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference announced its all-conference teams on Wednesday. Senior midfielder Katherine Brady (Charlottesville, Va./Albemarle), senior defender Olivia Severin (Ashburn, Va./Stone Bridge), and...

umweagles.com

Comments / 0

Related
clarksvillenow.com

3 local teams heading into high school football playoffs this weekend

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) — After 10 weeks of high school football, we are left with only three remaining teams in Clarksville. The Clarksville Wildcats, Kenwood Knights and Montgomery Central Indians will all be in action on Friday night hoping to keep their seasons alive. All three teams will be on the road this week.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
umweagles.com

UMW Women's Soccer Gains #2 Seed in C2C Tournament at Salisbury

The stage is set for the 2021 Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference (C2C) Women's Soccer Championship in Maryland. Salisbury University will play host to the six-team tournament over three days beginning on Thursday (Nov. 4) with the champion being crowned on Saturday (Nov. 6). Seeding, based on MasseyRatings, is now finalized and...
SALISBURY, MD
codathletics.com

COD Women’s Soccer fights off the pesky Eagles, 2-0

It always seems that when these two teams meet up, regardless of record, it is always a hard-fought match-up between two rivals, as was the case this afternoon. The Roadrunners played the Mt. San Jacinto Eagles for the first time in program history in 1997 and are now 8-26-6 all-time against Mt. San Jacinto. Desert has a 6-14-1 record against the Eagles in Palm Desert.
SOCCER
pointskyhawks.com

Kager named AAC women’s soccer offensive player of the week

WEST POINT, Ga. (Nov. 1, 2021) – For the first time in her career, senior Carmen Kager of the Point University women's soccer team has been named the Appalachian Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week. The league made the announcement Monday for the week ending Oct. 31. Kager scored...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#C2c#The Eagles#Cnu#Umw
Black Hills Pioneer

BHSU women’s soccer has 12 athletes named to RMAC All-Academic Honor Roll

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Black Hills State women’s soccer had 12 student-athletes named to the RMAC All-Academic Honor Roll Monday night. To be eligible for consideration, a student-athlete must carry a 3.30 cumulative grade point average (GPA), and must have been an active student at the institution for at least two consecutive semesters, or three consecutive quarters.
SOCCER
KCTV 5

'Kansas City Current' announced as new women's soccer team name

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The new name for the women's soccer franchise is the Kansas City Current. The Kansas City's National Women's Soccer League announced the name on Saturday night during the team's finale. The team will start selling gear on Sunday. The move comes the same week of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
thelakenews.com

Mia Teague named as honorable mention all-state soccer team

Draffenville – On October 25, 2021, Marshall County midfielder Mia Teague was named to the honorable mention all-state team for this high school soccer season. Teague is a junior on the Marshall County Lady Marshal varsity soccer squad. Teague is one of the team leaders playing at mid-fielder for Marshall...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
lehighsports.com

Five Mountain Hawks Named to All-Patriot League Teams

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Following a fifth-place regular season finish and the program's fourth Patriot League Tournament berth in the last six years, the Lehigh women's soccer team has placed five student-athletes on the All-Patriot League teams, as announced on Friday. Senior Erin Keefe was named to the first team and freshman Corinne Lyght to the second team, while senior Courtney Supp, junior Ryelle Shuey and sophomore Ava Schaller all garnered third-team recognition.
BETHLEHEM, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
uofoathletics.com

Women's Soccer Team Ends Season On The Road

Records: University of the Ozarks (3-10-3, 1-7-2 ASC), Texas Dallas (10-7-0, 4-6-0 ASC) The Eagles ended the 2021 fall season with a 3-0 loss against UT Dallas ln the road Friday night. After a scoreless first half, the Comets came out and scored three second half goals to put the Eagles in a deficit. The first goal came in the 49th minute. The Comets then added a goal in the 75th minute and 85th minute. The Eagles totaled seven shots. The Eagles end the season with a 3-10-3 overall record and a 1-7-2 conference mark.
SOCCER
brookdalecc.edu

Women’s Soccer Team Headed to Nationals

The Brookdale Women’s Soccer team has earned a bid to the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division III Women’s Soccer National Championship Tournament after claiming the Region XIX District East A title vs. Camden County College on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Brookdale Jersey Blues beat Camden Cougars 6-0 to clinch their first trip to the national tournament under Head Coach Nil Onder.
HOWELL, NJ
rolltide.com

Alabama Soccer’s Reyna Reyes Named SEC Defensive Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Alabama soccer's Reyna Reyes was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Friday. Reyes and the Alabama defense held No. 19 Auburn scoreless in the Tide's 1-0 shutout victory Thursday night at the Alabama Soccer Stadium. It marked only the second time this season that the Tigers were unable to net a goal, with the only other occurrence coming against then-No. 4 Arkansas. Entering the match, the Tigers averaged 2.12 goals and 6.69 points per game.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Daily Times

Maryville College places three on All-Conference women's soccer team

Maryville College senior forward Bailey Sipos, sophomore midfielder Hailey Cartt and senior defender Lexi Reeves were all named to the USA South women's soccer All-Conference team on Friday. All three were also placed on the West Division First Team along with senior midfielder Zoey Van Hook and senior defender Maggie...
MARYVILLE, TN
vegas24seven.com

UNLV WOMEN’S SOCCER NEWS: Bosch Earns Mountain West All-Conference First Team Honor

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO (UNLVRebels.com) – UNLV women’s soccer junior midfielder Lourdes Bosch has been named a 2021 Mountain West All-Conference First Team selection, the conference announced Tuesday as part of its annual postseason awards. Bosch, a three-year starter for the Rebels, earns her first career first team honor after being...
SOCCER
suseagulls.com

Farrace, Jamison earn C2C major awards, Five named All-C2C

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – The Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference (C2C) announced the 2021 field hockey awards on Tuesday. Salisbury University senior goalkeeper Dom Farrace was named the C2C Player of the Year and junior defender McKenzie Jamison claimed the C2C Scholar-Athlete of the Year to highlight Salisbury's five All-C2C honors. Farrace and...
SPORTS
carthage.edu

Five Men’s Soccer Student-Athletes Earn All-Conference Honors

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Following a strong 12-win season for the Carthage men's soccer team, five student-athletes from the program were named to the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) All-Conference teams on Tuesday. Colin Iverson earned a selection to the first team at defender, after the junior transfer scored...
KENOSHA, WI
Portland Tribune

Mt. Hood Conference names boys soccer all-league teams

Andrew Martinez voted Offensive Player of the Year; Allan Berry voted Coach of the Year. The Mt. Hood Conference boys soccer coaches named the varsity all-league teams, highlighting the top players from this past season. Centennial senior forward Andrew Martinez was voted by coaches as the Offensive Player of the...
SOCCER
Williamson Daily News

Several local athletes named to 2021 All-Southern Soccer Team

Several area athletes from schools across Mingo County were recognized on the 2021 All-Southern West Virginia Soccer Team, which was released last week. Williamson 8th grade goalkeeper Michael Hagy was recognized for his play in 2021 as he was named the Goalie of the Year. He helped lead the Wolfpack to an undefeated season and a Mingo County Championship as they outscored opponents 58-1.
MINGO COUNTY, WV
suseagulls.com

Women’s Soccer falls in C2C Semifinals to No. 5 CNU

Salisbury looked to get on the board early on with Autumn Dougherty with a run along the sideline. But, a tackle on the breakaway just outside the box forced a corner and the CNU defense kept the game scoreless. The majority of the first half was highlighted by both teams'...
SOCCER
Free Lance-Star

Mary Washington roundup: Soccer teams earn No. 2 C2C seeds

UMW’s men (8–5–2, 1–1–1) will host their tournament at the Battleground Complex on Hanover Street. On Friday at 2 p.m., they will face the winner of Thursday’s first-round game between Wisconsin-Whitewater and Finlandia (Mich.). Top-seeded Christopher Newport will face either Salisbury or UC Santa Cruz at 11 a.m. The final will be Saturday at 1 p.m.
SOCCER
suseagulls.com

Preview: Women’s Soccer opens C2C Tournament against Finlandia

Salisbury heads into Thursday's match with a 5-10-2 overall record and 0-4 conference record. The Sea Gulls got off to a 3-2 start to the 2021 season, including a thrilling overtime win over Shenandoah and a 5-0 rout of Marymount at the Seahawk Classic in St. Mary's, Md. After defeating...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy