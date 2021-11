This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. President Joe Biden pulled the sunglasses from his face when he heard the question shouted to him yesterday from NBC News’ Kelly O’Donnell on the South Lawn of the White House. Was the President—whose agenda had seemed weighed down, if not completely lifeless, just a few days ago—expecting his weekend win on a bipartisan infrastructure bill to give some momentum to a companion piece of social spending?

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO