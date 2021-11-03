NYC Council poised to have female majority for first time ever

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — When the new City Council is sworn in next year, the majority of its members will be women for the first time in its history.

When the final votes are tallied, as many as 31 of the 51 seats could be held by women.

"This is the year of the woman in the New York City Council, no question," said Christine Quinn, who was New York City's first female council speaker. "And we'll see the effects of that, I believe, in the agenda, in the issues that get worked on, in the focus on results, in the desire to work collaboratively and cooperatively."

This didn't happen by accident.

There's been a concerted effort to recruit qualified women.

"There was a group, 21 in '21, whose soul focus was electing women in this election to the City Council so I think that makes a big difference," said Quinn, who is currently the CEO of the homeless services organization Women in Need.

The former city council speaker hopes this inspires young girls to get into politics and run for office.

"You know it's said that if you can't see it, you don't know that you can be it. Well, they will certainly know that they can be it," Quinn said.

The New York City Council is also poised to be the most diverse ever.

The incoming class is set to see its first Muslim woman , its first South Asian members and its first openly gay Black woman.

Advocates point to to ranked-choice voting and the city's campaign finance program that matches donations with public money as helping to elevate otherwise marginalized voices.