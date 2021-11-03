'The Flash' Season 8 Crossover 'Armageddon' Gets New Poster!

The CW’s Supergirl is poised to go out in grand fashion with back-to-back episodes airing this Tuesday starting at 8/7c. As we superspeed towards the big finale, Katie McGrath has one last wish for her character, Lena Luthor: That she finally becomes at peace with who she is as a person. “When I spoke to the showrunners [about the final season], I said, ‘I actually don’t mind what you do with her — she’s yours as much as mine. What I would really love is, whatever happened to Lena, for her just to be finally OK with who she is,” McGrath tells...

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO