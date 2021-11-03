'The Flash' Season 8 Crossover 'Armageddon' Gets New Poster!

Supergirl may be coming to an end this week with the two-part finale "The Last Gauntlet" and "Kara", but fans of the Arrowverse need not fear. The Flash returns next week with the first episode of its five-part "Armageddon" event before the show's eighth season kicks off properly. The event will see appearances from numerous familiar faces across the Arrowverse, including Javicia Leslie as Batwoman, Brandon Routh as The Atom, Cress Williams as Black Lightning, Chyler Leigh as Sentinel, Kat McNamara as Mia Queen and Osric Chau as Ryan Choi, and now, we're getting our first real look at those appearances - particularly that of Routh's Ray Palmer/The Atom in newly-released photos for "Armageddon, Part 1".
Comments / 0