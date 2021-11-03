CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Sentenced To 10 Weeks In Prison For Racially Abusing England Players

By James Keith
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the England national football team were defeated at penalties by Italy in the Euro 2020 finals, a dark shadow was cast across football. Three players in particular—Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, who all missed their shots—were vilified and attacked with a horrifying torrent of racist abuse. Using Facebook,...

www.complex.com

