CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

7 wines you should celebrate with this holiday season

By Rachel King
Fortune
Fortune
 7 days ago

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning.

Not everyone has time to shop around and look for the newest items on the market that could appeal to the loved ones and colleagues on their gift-giving lists. (Or for themselves, because let’s be honest, we look at holiday gift guides and deals for ourselves just as much as for others.)

Here is a helpful list of suggestions for the oenophiles in your life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GNExz_0clYPKOp00
Gift and drink responsibly.

Gamble Family Vineyards 2016 Paramount Red Wine

A blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Merlot, and Petit Verdot, the 2016 Paramount Red Wine is an exceptional blend—and the grapes selected for this wine are always the best of the best at the winery. A Bordeaux-style wine with a creamy body, expect notes of black cherry and vanilla. Suggested retail price: $90

Cliff Lede Vineyards 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon

If you could describe this wine with only one word, it would be suave. The 2018 Cliff Lede Cabernet Sauvignon, Stags Leap District boasts a velvet-like texture, almost like chocolate melting on your tongue. A blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Petit Verdot, Malbec, and Cabernet Franc, the wine’s fruit was sourced from the winery’s best blocks (all named after famous rock songs), resulting in a deep purple hue and a perfect mouth feel. SRP: $78

Sullivan Rutherford Estate 2018 J.O. Sullivan Founder's Reserve Merlot

For whatever reason you subscribe to about the lack of interest around Merlot wines in the U.S., this bottle will make you forget all of it. A fantastic year for Merlot in Napa Valley, the 2018 J.O. Sullivan Founder's Reserve Merlot is a nuanced, structured, and polished blend of 80% Merlot, 12% Cabernet Sauvignon, and 8% Petit Verdot grapes. The initial notes of tobacco , truffle, and graphite evoke an Old World feel to this complex wine, but it is satisfying on the mouthfeel and finish with flavors of raspberry, rhubarb, and crushed herbs. SRP: $250

Priest Ranch 2019 Zinfandel

A bottle that demonstrates California Zinfandels at their best, the 2019 Zinfandel is medium-bodied with notes of jammy fruit and blackberry. (But drinkers beware if you're not familiar with California reds—especially Napa Cabernet Sauvignon and Zinfandel—the ABV is high at 15.4%.) The 2019 harvest is the first vintage from a newly planted vineyard block; Priest Ranch is now part of the Somerston Estate, a significant property totaling 1,682 acres, with 222 acres planted to hillside vineyards from 800 to 1,650 feet above sea level. SRP: $50

Somerston Estate 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon Block LX

2016 was a near-perfect year for Napa Valley. The 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon showcases the strength of that growing season. Made from 100% Cab Sauv grapes grown high in the eastern hills of Napa Valley, the medium-bodied wine is smooth to drink, with notes of jam on the nose and full of red fruit flavor and a hint of spice on the finish. SRP: $150

Frank Family Vineyards 2018 Chiles Valley Zinfandel

Ideal for meal pairings (a few winemakers on property suggested it could be a "grilling wine") but also satisfying on its own, the 2018 Chiles Valley Zinfandel is a spicy red wine with notes of black pepper and cocoa powder. But this is not a heavy wine, one that is ripe with acidity but also a creamy finish with notes of blackberry and vanilla. SRP: $60

Bouchaine Vineyards 2018 Merlot

While the house is known for its Pinot Noirs and Chardonnays, the Bouchaine 2018 Merlot shouldn't be missed. A cool climate Merlot thanks to a cool, foggy summer in 2018 with no heat events ensured slow ripening, the red wine is full-bodied but easy to drink, and it's a smart choice for any dinner pairing. SRP: $90

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Tired of Impossible and Beyond? How Superiority Burger’s chef makes his acclaimed veggie patty

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. By now, anyone looking for a meatless burger doesn’t have to look very far. There’s an Impossible Whopper in every Burger King, a Beyond Burger McPlant is available in some markets, and a long list of competitor beef-imitation products are vying for space in supermarkets. But not everyone wants their meatless burger to taste like the very thing they’re avoiding.t.
FOOD & DRINKS
Fortune

The best plant-based sweet treats

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Not everyone has time to shop around and look for the newest items on the market that could appeal to the loved ones and colleagues on their gift-giving lists. (Or for themselves, because let’s be honest, we look at holiday gift guides and deals for ourselves just as much as for others.)
LIFESTYLE
EatThis

Costco Just Brought Back 2 Beloved Holiday Bakery Items

Several holiday food items are already on shelves at Costco warehouses across the country. Now, the beloved bakery section is starting to get in on the fun. What's popping up alongside the roster of fall favorites that includes apple crumb muffins, double-crust apple pie, and pumpkin streusel muffins? Not one but two holiday bakery items.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Wine#Holiday Season#Wine Shop#Wine Bottle#Food Drink#Beverages#Fortune Daily#Gamble Family#Paramount Red Wine#Srp#J O Sullivan Founder#Old World
winemag.com

2021 Holiday Virtual Wine Hub

This year beat the crowds and purchase some of the best holiday wines available directly from the wineries themselves! The 2021 Holiday Virtual Wine Shop is stocked with wines from Biltmore Winery from Asheville North Carolina, Sequoia Grove Winery from Napa California and Viña Concha y Toro Origins Collection. Don’t...
FOOD & DRINKS
advocatemag.com

Expert from Times Ten Cellars shares tips for picking wines this holiday season

Times Ten Cellar‘s Kert Platner shares tips for picking wines for this holiday season, perfect for intimate gatherings or a gift. If you’re making traditional dishes, there are some fairly approachable wine styles that will pair well with them. Turkey, dressing and mashed potatoes with a classic chardonnay is really a great way to go. We got a little carried away with too much oak. Now we’re turning back toward more of the French style and not as much oak, a more crisp and clean style.
DRINKS
Winchester Star

Timeless Wines: The perfect vintage for the holidays

MIDDLETOWN — After Mike Good crossed paths with a French-trained chef and began learning how to pair wine and food, he said he knew he had to share that knowledge. His journey led him to opening Timeless Wines, which has a retail shop at 8043 Main St. in Middletown. Timeless...
MIDDLETOWN, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thezoereport.com

The Wine You Should Always Drink When Watching This Classic Fall Movie

The sun is setting earlier these days and a celebratory way to remedy this dreaded decrease in sunlight is with a time-honored tradition: movie night. For some, the moment fall equinox arrives it serves as a signal to pull out the cornucopia decor, grab a thick blanket, and queue up a long list of films for the cozy months ahead. For others, there's a small handful of seasonal flicks worth returning to every few years. Whichever camp you happen to fall into — festive or fanatical — a single truth remains: a film and wine pairing is all but essential for ensuring an optimal at-home cinematic experience.
DRINKS
unfspinnaker.com

Why you may want to take a trip to Orlando this holiday season

Orlando is not a far drive from Jacksonville, which is great, because this year Walt Disney World is bringing all the holiday festivities imaginable for its 50th anniversary. Each park will be cheerfully decorated for the holiday season. Featured at the popular park, Magic Kingdom, there will be the event Disney Very Merriest Hours. This event is four hours and begins Nov. 8 taking place on select nights through Dec. 21.
ORLANDO, FL
SheKnows

Run, Don’t Walk: Aldi’s Rolling Out 25 Different Advent Calendars This Holiday Season Season

‘Tis the season for sipping on hot cocoa bombs, burrowing into faux fur throws, and stocking up on advent calendars. And over at Aldi, you’ll have more than a few of the latter from which to choose: They’re rolling out 25 different advent calendars this holiday season, ranging in price from $1.49 to $59.99. And the best part? Sixteen of them will be released Nov. 3, which just so happens to be National Advent Calendar Day.
SHOPPING
williams-sonoma.com

Why Pie-Giving Is the Newest Pseudo-Holiday You Need to Celebrate

First came Thanksgiving, and with it its complicated history, its tryptophan (not a real thing!), and its bevy of side dishes. Then came Friendsgiving, a neat way to see your friends every November. Now comes Pie-Giving, and man, we love this one. Here’s how it works. The Concept. We spend...
FOOD & DRINKS
SCNow

THE BOTTLE TALK: Wines for the holidays

After the appetizer of shoving candy into our gobs for Halloween, we now ebb into the beginning of the eating holidays. With the weather getting a bit colder you are more easily able to hide your beer belly or thunder thighs with the addition of layers of strategically placed clothes. There is no sense in denying yourself any holiday pleasures at this point when you can save that empty promise for your New Year’s resolution.
DRINKS
Pasadena Star-News

14 Disneyland churros you have to try this holiday season

Churro lovers will have plenty to celebrate this holiday season as Disneyland rolls out a new lineup of fried dough desserts in all sorts of shapes and flavors topped with everything from crushed candy canes to gingerbread crumbles. The 14 winter holiday churros and churro-inspired treats will be available at...
RESTAURANTS
yourconroenews.com

Wine Walk: Which wines should you pair with your Thanksgiving feast?

The harvest is over, wines are fermenting and “thanks” is being expressed for a bountiful harvest. Many Texas wineries are glad to be open during Texas wine month as designated by the Texas Department of Agriculture. It is great to be evolving out of a pandemic and into regular life. The last two years have been especially challenging for many, but we are still blessed. November is the month of feasts and celebrating with the giving of thanks for what should be a bountiful year. What wines should you pair for your big feast? Most of our foods like turkey, hams, sausage, pot roast, and such on the Thanksgiving table are probably grown in Texas. Local Texas wines would pair very well with these local Texas foods. Below are suggested wines from local Texas wineries to add to your celebration table for those special local foods:
DRINKS
newschoolbeer.com

Stone 12 Days of IPAs Variety Pack arrives for the Holidays

This holiday season, Stone Brewing introduces a celebration of IPAs essential for the season of giving and indulging. This badass pack of holiday cheer features 12 individual beers ranging from new recipes to year-round staples, and archived fan-favorites from one of the most famous IPA breweries in the world. And...
DRINKS
963xke.com

You can “shop small” downtown each Saturday this holiday season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Organizers with the Downtown Improvement District are encouraging you to “Live Large and Shop Small Every Saturday during The Days of Holly Shopping in Downtown Fort Wayne.”. They say the ‘Days of Holly Shopping’ is designed to support friends and neighbors in the dining and...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Indy100

10 best Christmas candles to light up your 2021 holiday season

It’s time to make your home feel cozy for Christmas, and no truly spirited scene is set without the warmth and comforting scent of a seasonal candle. We picked 10 of our favorites up for grabs this year that feature both classic and less traditional scent profiles, beautiful packaging, and great burn times for creating maximum cheer around the holidays. Keep reading to see which best suits your fragrance palate and will beautify your home this December.
LIFESTYLE
rosevilletoday.com

Holidays in the Hills on the Placer Wine Trail

Benefiting Toys for Tots, Sip n’ Savor in Placer County. Auburn, Calif – Come join us and help celebrate the “Holidays in the Hills” along the Placer Wine Trail to benefit Toys for Tots. Enjoy the season of good cheers in Placer County with local wine, tasty bites and fun all for a great cause.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Fortune

Fortune

58K+
Followers
3K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy