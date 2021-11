Ethernal, the first community-driven DeFi token to generate rewards in the form of any major cryptocurrency, launched its token sale on PancakeSwap. For the first time, DeFi staking and other rewards can be made available in the user’s choice of crypto (BTC, ETH, SHIB, other BEP-20 tokens) thanks to Ethernal’s innovative smart contract design. ETHFIN tokens, the utility and staking token for Ethernal, can be purchased using any number of BEP-20 tokens on the DeFi launch platform Pancakeswap, and is expected to be available on various central exchanges in the near future as part of the project’s roadmap.

COMMODITIES & FUTURE ・ 11 HOURS AGO