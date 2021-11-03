Isakson honored by National Association of Home Builders

The National Association of Home Builders inducted former longtime Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., into its National Housing Hall of Fame during the association’s fall leadership meeting in Houston last week. Special Photo: UGA

WASHINGTON – The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) inducted former longtime Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., into its National Housing Hall of Fame during the association’s fall leadership meeting in Houston last week.

The National Housing Hall of Fame recognizes individuals whose spirit, ingenuity and determination have changed the nation’s housing for the better, making the United States one of the best housed nations in the world.

“It is a true privilege to welcome Sen. Johnny Isakson into the NAHB Housing Hall of Fame, following his decades of public service and commitment to the housing industry,” NAHB First Vice Chairman Jerry Konter, a home builder and developer from Savannah, said. “He has always been a tireless advocate for homeownership and housing issues and he has had a lasting impact on our industry. He is a man of true character, honor and integrity and is very deserving of this honor.”

“Every home builder and home owner in Georgia has benefited from the work and commitment of Johnny Isakson over the past 40 years,” Gov. Brian Kemp said. “As a local business leader, member of the Georgia General Assembly, the U.S. House of Representatives, and most recently in the U.S. Senate, Johnny Isakson has been a relentless champion for private property rights and homeownership.”

Following in the footsteps of his father, Johnny Isakson began his business career in 1967 when he opened the first Cobb County office of a small family-owned real estate business, Northside Realty. He eventually went on to serve as president of the company for 22 years. During his time leading the business, it became the largest independent residential real estate company in the Southeast and one of the largest in America.

Isakson went on to lead a life of public service, first as a member of the Georgia General Assembly, then serving in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1999-2005, before going on to serve as U.S. senator from 2005-2019.

In his role as a statesman, Isakson had a significant impact on the housing market.

During the 2007-2008 housing crash and subsequent financial crisis, Isakson authored a temporary tax credit for first-time homebuyers that helped stem the collapse of the housing market. Isakson also championed a temporary tax provision that incentivized lenders to work out arrangements with home owners who were underwater on their mortgages, enabling them to stay in their homes without tax penalty. He has reached across party lines, working with every peer in the Georgia General Assembly, the U.S. House and Senate to ensure that private property rights and homeownership are protected.

“Sen. Isakson spent his time in public service improving the lives and livelihoods of all Georgians," HBAG President Bradley Jones, a custom home builder from Columbus, said. "The Home Builders Association of Georgia and homeowners around the state are especially grateful for the critical work he did as our U.S. Senator to pull us out of the Great Recession.”

The National Housing Hall of Fame was established in 1976 and honors builders, developers, architects, financiers, land planners and government administrators who have made major contributions to the housing industry. Hall of Fame honorees are selected by the National Housing Center Board of Governors.

Other Housing Hall of Fame inductees this year include former NAHB Chairmen Rick Judson, Kevin Kelly and Barry Rutenberg.