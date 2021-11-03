CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

🎥 Governor on Kansas plan to vaccinate kids age 5-11

 7 days ago
TOPEKA —Governor Kelly discussed Kansas' plan to vaccinate children ages 5-11 years-old at the Safer Classrooms Workgroup virtual meeting Wednesday. It began just after 1p.m. The state expects to...

Mary Van Schuyver
7d ago

ole lady Kelly is so uninformed. Will be so glad when her term is finished. she has done so much damage to our state.

St. Joseph Post

Mo. AG leads coalition to challenge the Biden vaccine mandate on healthcare workers

JEFFERSON CITY —Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson Wednesday led a coalition of 10 states in challenging the vaccine mandate propagated by the Biden Administration’s Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) on healthcare workers across the nation, becoming the first states to file a lawsuit challenging this mandate. Attorney General Eric Schmitt previously filed suit to halt the vaccine mandate on federal contractors and OSHA’s vaccine mandate on private employers.
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

Kan. lawmakers consider special session to act against vaccine mandates

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Kansas are pushing to enact new state laws before Thanksgiving to protect workers financially if they refuse to comply with federal mandates to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Top GOP legislative leaders called Tuesday for lawmakers to have a special session to consider proposals making it easier for workers to claim religious exemptions from vaccine mandates and providing unemployment benefits to workers who are fired for refusing to get inoculated. Both proposals emerged from a legislative committee meeting Tuesday and come in response to vaccine mandates announced in September by President Joe Biden.
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

30-bed rehab hospital to be built in Elwood

A groundbreaking ceremony has been held for a 30-bed rehabilitation hospital to be built in Elwood. ClearSky, a company that operates rehabilitation centers throughout rural America, hopes to begin accepting patients next year. The ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Elwood-St. Joseph will be located off of U.S. Highway 36 in Elwood,...
ELWOOD, KS
#Gov
St. Joseph Post

Lawsuits over workplace vaccine rule focus on states' rights

KANSAS CITY (AP) — More than two dozen Republican-led states filed lawsuits Friday challenging President Joe Biden’s vaccine requirement for private companies, setting up a high-stakes legal showdown pitting federal authority against states’ rights. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Saturday granted an emergency stay of the requirement...
LAW
St. Joseph Post

Pandemic scams increasingly targeting US seniors

BBB is receiving several reports from seniors reporting that they are receiving text messages from scammers posing as the U.S. Department of Health, about taking a mandatory online COVID-19 test in order to receive the recently approved stimulus payment. Others are receiving emails stating they qualify for a payment and to click on a link to claim a check. During this time of uncertainty, it is the ideal time for a scammer to prey on fear. The bottom-line is don’t respond to a text, email or phone call from a sender that is unfamiliar, even if it looks official or from a respected agency.
PUBLIC SAFETY
St. Joseph Post

FCC: Emergency broadband fund gets additional $421M

WASHINGTON — The Federal Communications Commission today announced that it will commit over $421 million in the latest round of Emergency Connectivity Fund announcements, bringing total program commitments to over $3.05 billion. The funding is supporting schools and libraries in all 50 states, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and the District of Columbia. The funding can be used to support off-campus learning, such as nightly homework and virtual learning, as schools and libraries continue to respond to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
POLITICS
St. Joseph Post

KDHE reports 80 COVID deaths in Kansas since last Friday

TOPEKA— The number of confirmed coronavirus cases* (see below) in Kansas increased by 2,107 to a total of 440,303, the state health department reported Friday afternoon. The state reported 47 new COVID-19 deaths. The state reported seven deaths Monday and 26 virus deaths Wednesday for a total of 6,495. As...
KANSAS STATE
