Despite having yet to make a first appearance in the 2021-22 NBA season, Rui Hachimura of the Washington Wizards has cemented himself as a face of the League’s future since getting drafted in 2019. To celebrate him, Jordan Brand has not only signed the 23-year-old to its roster, but also gifted him special editions of the Air Jordan 36. Soon enough, the Japanese-native will have his very own Air Jordan 8 launch at retail.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 9 DAYS AGO