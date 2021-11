Content warning: This article mentions police violence. Two Tufts students are the creative masterminds behind the first show of the Department of Theatre, Dance, and Performance Studies’ season this fall. “Almanac,” a new musical co-written by Harrison Clark and Ben Mizrach and directed by Professor of the Practice Maurice Emmanuel Parent, explores themes of Black artistry, cultural identity and spirituality. It will have its public preview in the Cohen Auditorium on Thursday, Nov. 4 and its official opening on Saturday, Nov. 6.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 13 DAYS AGO