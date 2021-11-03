CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US blacklists Israeli firm NSO Group for use of spyware

By Sean Lyngaas
CNN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN Business) — The US Commerce Department on Wednesday blacklisted Israeli firms NSO Group and Candiru, accusing the companies of providing spyware to foreign governments that "used these tools to maliciously target" journalists, embassy workers and activists. Commerce officials added the Israeli firms to its so-called "entity list," effectively...

