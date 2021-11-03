CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Finch’: Review

By Fionnuala Halligan
Screendaily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Hanks, a robot, and a scene-stealing dog take a road trip across a devastated America for Apple TV+. Dir. Miguel Sapochnik. US. 2021. 115 mins. Tom Hanks, an adorable dog and a bumbling robot take to the road in a post-apocalyptic America in this Disney-ish family entertainment, produced indeed by...

www.screendaily.com

theplaylist.net

‘Finch’ Review: Tom Hanks & His Post-Apocalyptic Robot Mostly Elevate A Mixtape Of A Movie

“Finch” arrives on Apple TV+ under the banner of Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment – indeed, one of the first things we see is the “E.T. moon” logo – and one of its credited executive producers is frequent Amblin partner Robert Zemeckis. These credits are a tip at the throwback vibe they’re going for; the director is “Game of Thrones” alum Miguel Sapochnik, but he’s going for something of the twinkly magic of Spielberg and Zemeckis’s ‘80s and ‘90s output. This is nothing particularly new; the reanimation of said vibe has, via films like “Super 8” and shows like “Stranger Things,” basically become its own genre (whether the material fits it or not). “Finch” is noteworthy for the addition of another key player of the era: Tom Hanks, who has collaborated several times with both Spielberg and Zemeckis.
Middletown Press

New this week: 'Finch,' ABBA and 'The Harder They Fall'

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — The Western gets a stylish and kinetic update in Jeymes Samuel’s “The Harder They Fall.” The film, co-produced by Jay-Z and featuring a starry cast, is based on real Black characters from the Old West who have generally been overlooked in the genre. Jonathan Majors stars as Nat Love, a cowboy whose gun-slinging crew face off with the outlaw Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) who killed Love’s parents years ago. The large cast also includes Regina King, LaKeith Stanfield, Delroy Lindo, Zazie Beets and Danielle Deadwyler. In her review, the AP’s Jocelyn Noveck called “The Harder They Fall” a stylish and bold Western “telling a story sorely underrepresented in cinema.” It lands Wednesday on Netflix.
Variety

Dean Stockwell in ‘Blue Velvet’: The Movie That Made Him Timeless

Dean Stockwell, who died Sunday at 85, made every movie and television show he was in better. As an actor, he had a scurrilous twinkle that could light up a scene. He started off as a child star in films like “Gentleman’s Agreement” and “The Boy with Green Hair” — the latter of which I was shocked to discover really was about a boy with green hair (I’ve never forgotten what a poignant urchin the actor made him). Stockwell was born in Hollywood in 1936, the same year as Dennis Hopper, and if his career had taken a slightly different turn...
news4sanantonio.com

Review: Tom Hanks' 'Finch' is a post-apocalyptic tale laced with hope and wonder

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) – Synopsis: Set against a post-apocalyptic landscape, Finch builds a robot to take care of his dog and rediscovers his humanity in the process. Review: If you’re expecting a review filled with references to “Cast Away,” a film that sees Tom Hanks stranded on an island befriending a volleyball, this is the only one you’re going to get. “Finch” and “Cast Away” are similar only in that they star Hanks.
CinemaBlend

Finch Reviews Have Arrived, See What Critics Are Saying About The New Tom Hanks Movie

Tom Hanks is unquestionably one of Hollywood’s most reliable stars. While not every movie he makes is a winner in its entirety, the star is always guaranteed to deliver a memorable and charming performance. This in mind, it is wholly unsurprising that Hanks is getting high marks for his latest film, Miguel Sapochnik’s Finch, which is arriving on Apple TV+ this Friday and just saw first reviews arrive online.
thecinemaholic.com

Finch Ending, Explained

‘Finch’ is a post-apocalyptic sci-fi drama that follows one of the last surviving humans on earth as he embarks on an epic cross-country journey. Accompanied by his beloved dog and newly assembled humanoid robot, the film’s namesake (essayed by Tom Hanks) attempts to drive to safety while battling tremendous odds. The crushing solitude of being the only human for miles around — combined with the arid wasteland setting of the film — makes the narrative highly dramatic, while Finch’s canine and computerized companions add some much-needed comic relief.
Distractify

Is Finch Really Going to Become the Alpha in ‘Legacies?'

But it does look like showrunners are planning a bigger role for Finch in the show's fourth season. Finch was introduced in Legacies' third season with her and Josie's relationship receiving progressively more attention in each episode. Now that season 4 has debuted, it appears that series writers are expanding even more on Finch and Josie's dynamic along with playing out the set-ups for Finch's character in the season 3 cliffhanger.
CinemaBlend

Apple TV+'s Finch Review: An Emotional Robotic Odyssey That Shows Us Tom Hanks’ Most Human Performance Yet

Tom Hanks is such a singular talent that merely invoking his name conjures an array of images from standout performances. In some projects, the man is a living, breathing example of shorthand character development at its best. Director Miguel Sapochnik totally understands this concept, as well as the great appeal of Hanks in Finch's titular role, to a fantastic extent. It’s because of this understanding that the movie features what is arguably Tom Hanks’ most human performance yet. And as if that weren’t enough, Finch takes stories both robotic and apocalyptic and spins them into a new conceit that allows for great emotional payoff.
MovieWeb

Finch Review: Tom Hanks Solar Flare Survival Strategy

Tom Hanks never fails to impress as a one-man survivalist. This time around he's not trapped on a deserted Pacific island, a la Cast Away; but on an epic, post-apocalypse road trip with truly unique companions. Finch is the story of an engineer's quest to save his beloved dog in the horrific aftermath of a solar flare. It gets a little hokey and melodramatic. Then tugs on your heartstrings like a fiddle. Even the grouchiest curmudgeon will be moved. Finch shows the human experience through the eyes of a caring robot.
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

FINCH Review: Tom Hanks Shines In A Heartwarming Tale About Life, Death and Everything In Between

A little over two decades since acting opposite a volleyball in the Robert Zemeckis classic Cast Away (a performance which earned him his fifth out of six Oscar nominations), America’s dad Tom Hanks is back with a pair of unique co-stars in Finch (formerly known as BIOS), a heartwarming post-apocalyptic tale from Game of Thrones veteran Miguel Sapochnik, in which the legendary actor finds himself sharing center stage with a dog and a robot.
thecinemaholic.com

Where Was Finch Filmed?

‘Finch’ is a post-apocalyptic sci-fi film that follows one of the last humans on earth after a devastating natural disaster leaves large parts of the planet virtually uninhabitable. The protagonist, also the film’s namesake, realizes he is dying and builds a humanoid robot to take care of his beloved dog before setting off on a cross-country adventure.
The Independent

Finch review: Tom Hanks goes to the future in yet another of his middle-of-the-road star vehicles

Dir: Miguel Sapochnik. Starring: Tom Hanks, Caleb Landry Jones. 115 minutes. Not even Tom Hanks’s signature kindliness can conceal the fact that we’ve seen a lot of Finch before. The ransacked supermarkets, the lawless scavengers, the roads and cityscapes coated in golden sand – it imagines a post-apocalyptic hellscape much like every other post-apocalyptic hellscape Hollywood has dreamt up in recent years.
thefilmstage.com

Finch Review: Tom Hanks Gets His Chappie in Inconsistent Yet Charming Sci-Fi Drama

Listen closely while watching Finch and you can almost hear a studio exec’s elevator pitch. It’s certainly apparent in every single frame of the film, almost to a tee designed to live up to the proposition of being “Turner and Hooch meets Cast Away in a post-apocalyptic future.” This might be a reductive way to view the latest effort from veteran TV director Miguel Sapochnik, making his first feature-length effort in more than a decade––but the filmmaker is at least self-aware enough to know his film is at its most palatable when coasting by on this familiar charm. Finch is a vehicle designed for Hanks in the very sense that it wants you to think of it as the connective tissue between those two former glories, even as it plainly struggles to reach their modest heights.
thecinemaholic.com

Is the Dog in Finch Real or CGI? Who Voices the Robot in Finch?

‘Finch’ is a post-apocalyptic sci-fi movie that follows one of the last remaining humans on earth as he embarks on a dangerous cross-country journey. With only his faithful dog and newly minted robot for company, the film’s namesake and protagonist attempts to find a safe haven for his pet even as he grapples with his own mortality. The journey that Finch begins is eventually completed by Goodyear, the dog, and Jeff, the robot, who arguably play as important a role in the narrative as Tom Hanks‘ lead character. So let’s get to know the dog and the robot from ‘Finch’ a little better, shall we?
Screendaily

Why filmmakers should be exploring the ‘metaverse’

The film industry should prepare to engage audiences in the next iteration of the internet, according to former Digital Domain exec John Canning. Funding, distribution and filmmaking are already being explored in the ‘metaverse’, considered to be the successor to the 2D internet, in which people use virtual reality headsets to enter digital environments.
The Independent

Tom Hanks’ volleyball in Cast Away is being sold at an auction

Have you ever wanted to own a film prop? For anyone whose answer is “yes”, you’ll have a chance to get your hands on a very memorable one. The problem is you’ll have to fork out quite a lot of money – the item is estimated to be sold for up to £60,000.The item is Wilson, the volleyball that was Tom Hanks’ closest companion during his four years stranded alone on a desert island in the 2000 film Cast Away.Directed by Robert Zemeckis, the film follows Chuck Noland (Hanks), a FedEx deliveryman turned plane crash survivor. After finding the item,...
Variety

‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ At Starz Casts Peter Greene, Ayomide Adegun and Jeremy Bobb

Starz announced that Peter Greene, Ayomide Adegun and Jeremy Bobb have been cast in “The Continental,” the upcoming three-episode prequel series based on Lionsgate’s “John Wick” film franchise. First greenlit in 2018, the series centers on the backstory of the titular Continental hotel from the perspective of the manager, a young Winston Scott (Colin Woodel, based on Ian McShane’s character in the films). Winston is dragged through 1975 New York City in order to face a past he thought he’d left behind and seize control of the hotel, which serves as a meeting point for the world’s most dangerous criminals. Greene will...
