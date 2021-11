The Ford F-150 is arguably the most important truck in America and is certainly the most popular. The arrival of a new electric Lightning version is sure to continue that trend, and with the continued existence of a Raptor model, there's a huge variety for all sorts of truck buyers, whatever their needs may be. The recent reveal of the F-150 Nascar racer is sure to direct even more attention to Ford dealerships, but customers may be in for a nasty surprise when they enquire about the price. According to information from Ford's latest order guide, America's favorite pickup is about to get more expensive.

BUYING CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO