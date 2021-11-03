Notice of Public Meeting - Request for Proposal RFP-DEM-21-22-004 Emergency Alternate Care Sites

NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS TO AWARD PROJECT-BASED VOUCHERS. The Plumas County Community Development Commission (PCCDC) Project-Based Voucher (PBV) Program announces release of a Request for Proposals (RFP) dated November 4, 2021 or the award of 90 PBVs, in accordance with 24 CFR Part 983. The RFP seeks to award PBVs for newly constructed units that house homeless and special needs households within Tehama County. RFP information about the application and selection process are available at pccdc.org or by emailing to [email protected] Responses must be submitted to the Plumas County Community Development Commission at P.O. Box 319, Quincy, California 95971, or may also be submitted by email to [email protected] Responses must be submitted no later than November 30, 2021, at 4:00 PM. Participation in the PCCDC PBV program requires compliance with Federal Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity (FHEO) requirements, including authorities cited at 24 CFR 5.105(a) and 24 CFR 903.7(o).

PLUMAS COUNTY, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO