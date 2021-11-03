Meadow Brook Theatre celebrates the return of ‘A Christmas Carol’

“Marley was dead, to begin with…This must be distinctly understood, or nothing wonderful can come of the story I am going to relate.” And so the Christmas classic begins as Charles Dickens (portrayed by Jake Guidi) spins the tale of the world’s most famous miser, Ebenezer Scrooge. Charles Dickens’ immortal tale of redemption comes to life at Baker Street West with the Baker Street Players’ production of A Christmas Carol. Audiences will be immersed in the London of Ebenezer Scrooge (Conor O’Neill), Bob Cratchit (Joe Svec), and Tiny Tim (Jackson Warren) as the performance surrounds them with festive and authentic Victorian shops, including Wiggins' Toy Shoppe, Mrs. Hudson's Tea Shoppe, Adler's Emporium, and The Wolf & Bear Pub.

