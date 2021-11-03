Macaulay Culkin, Jared Leto and More Stars Take Over Hollywood Boulevard for Gucci Love Parade

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Oh, what a night! On Tuesday, November 2, celebrities and supermodels shut down Hollywood Boulevard to walk in Gucci’s Love Parade fashion show. Jared Leto and Jodie Turner-Smith were among the stars to hit the esteemed catwalk. But it’s Home Alone alum Macaulay Culkin, in particular, that pleasantly surprised — and shocked — the crowd.

Models began their walk at the TCL Chinese Theatre before strutting on the literal streets of Los Angeles. Taking inspiration from old cinematic wardrobes, they donned everything from cowboy hats and eclectic head pieces to velvet tailoring and satin suits.

For the Culkin’s turn on the runway, he rocked a double take-worthy ensemble comprising a Hawaiian print shirt and a metallic bomber to match, teamed with oversized tan trousers. And for accessories, he rocked a monogrammed belt, clogs, and retro-inspired sunglasses with a yellow tint.

The new dad’s surprise appearance on the Gucci runway is so notable because he’s kept a super low profile through the years. He doesn’t frequently make public appearances, so perhaps the last place fans expected him to turn up was the high-fashion runway.

Creative director Alessandro Michele showed more than 100 looks during the course of the special evening. The event marked the designer’s first in-person fashion show since the coronavirus pandemic. Naturally, there were 500 high-profile guests, all of which were granted a front-row seat.

“This was me embracing again the love of my work and how much of this brand is bound to cinema,” the designer told WWD. “Hollywood is the American Olympus,” said Michele, adding how his mother introduced him to the wonderful world of film.

Of course, there were a ton of celebrities in attendance. Miley Cyrus, Lizzo, and Billie Eilish are just a small sampling of stars to show up for the fashion show. Tracee Ellis Ross compared the event to that of a “movie set.” Per WWD she said: “The show hasn’t started, but honestly, I feel like it has the way everyone has put themselves together.”

Keep scrolling for a look at Culkin, among other stars, who slayed the Gucci SS22 runway.