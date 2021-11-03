CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Eagles to Look to Repeat Win Over Stars

coloradoeagles.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Colorado Eagles are facing off against the Texas Stars tonight in the second half of a back-to-back. Colorado came out on top in last night’s match-up after a back and forth game that saw them trailing until the third period. It was a low-scoring game on Friday night....

www.coloradoeagles.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Report: Here's what Vegas gave up to land Jack Eichel in huge trade

Jack Eichel has said it would be "cool" to play for his hometown Boston Bruins one day, but that day is not today. The Vegas Golden Knights are acquiring the star center from the Buffalo Sabres in a massive trade, TSN's Darren Dreger reported Thursday morning. Here are the terms...
NHL
chatsports.com

Flyers look to sweep road trip with win over Flames

Flyers After Dark is almost over folks! The Flyers are closing out their Western Canadian road trip tonight in Calgary against the Flames. Western Canada has been kind to the Flyers so far, as they swept their back to back games against Edmonton and Vancouver during the week, and they’re looking to close out this trip on a high note.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Sikura
Person
Martin Kaut
Person
Fredrik Karlström
Person
Kiefer Sherwood
Person
Jayson Megna
Person
Ryan Wagner
Person
Roland Mckeown
Person
Anthony Louis
Person
Jacob Macdonald
coloradoeagles.com

Ruzicka’s Hat Trick Drives Heat to 6-3 Win over Eagles

STOCKTON, CA. – Stockton forward Adam Ruzicka netted three goals, including the game-winner, to help lead the Heat to a 6-3 win over the Colorado Eagles on Saturday. Forwards Kiefer Sherwood, Alex Beaucage and Andreas Wingerli all found the back of the net in the loss, while Stockton goaltender Adam Werner collected the win in net, stopping 28 of the 31 shots he faced in the contest.
NHL
1460 ESPN Yakima

Dadonov Lifts Golden Knights to 3-2 OT Win Over Stars

DALLAS (AP) — Evgenii Dadonov scored in overtime to give the Vegas Golden Knights a 3-2 comeback victory over the Dallas Stars on Wednesday night. Shea Theodore scored the first goal for Vegas. Jonathan Marchessault tied the game with a shot from the left faceoff dot with 1:02 remaining in the third. Laurent Brossoit made his first start for the Golden Knights and stopped 32 shots. For Dallas, Luke Glendening and Alexander Radulov scored, and Anton Khudobin had 18 saves.
NHL
chatsports.com

Red Stars clinch playoff berth with 1-0 win over Orlando

On the final day of the season, the Chicago Red Stars defeated the Orlando Pride, 1-0, at Exploria Stadium. Kealia Watt’s second-half goal was the difference, and it ensured that Chicago would host an opponent to be determined in the quarterfinals of the NWSL Playoffs. The Red Stars became the first team in NWSL history to reach the playoffs on six consecutive occasions, having finished in the top four every season since 2015.
ORLANDO, FL
Sportsnet.ca

Norris scores two as Senators snap skid with win over Stars

DALLAS -- Josh Norris scored two goals and Filip Gustavsson made 35 saves in their U.S. NHL debuts, and the Ottawa Senators snapped a three-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Dallas Stars on Friday night. Brady Tkachuk and Connor Brown also scored for Ottawa. Gustavsson was playing...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado Eagles#Texas Stars#The Eagles#The Point#Roster Report#The Colorado Avalanche#Ahl#Iihf#The Charlotte Checkers
ClutchPoints

3 Eagles takeaways from dominant Week 8 win over Lions

The Philadelphia Eagles had a dominant win over the Detroit Lions, recording a 44-6 victory. It was a critical game for the Eagles to win since they are trying to make a push for the playoffs. Games against bad teams are must-wins for squads fighting for a playoffs spot, and this success could very well spark that postseason push.
NFL
WyoPreps

Star Valley Advances in 3A Playoffs With Big Win Over Lander

Star Valley has been in the post season in football for 13 consecutive seasons so the Braves know exactly what they're doing. In their playoff game in Lander on Friday, they unleashed a physical effort that the Tigers had trouble matching. Running back Lane Oesch had 3 touchdowns and a whopping 301 yards rushing in the contest. The guy is a beast who just never gives up on any play.
uofoathletics.com

Eagles End Regular Season With Big Win Over UT Dallas

Records: University of the Ozarks (9-7-1, 5-4-1 ASC), UT Dallas (10-4-3, 6-2-2 ASC) The Eagles overcame a 1-0 halftime deficit to pull out a big 2-1 win over longtime rival UT Dallas Friday night in the regular season finale. The Comets scored in the opening seconds of the match to grab an early 1-0 lead. But the Eagles never gave up and created seven shots in the first half. While none of the those shots resulted in a score, the Eagles carried that momentum into the second half. The Eagles matched the Comets quick score just seconds into the second half. Charleus Emmanuel Ritch got the equalizer less than a minute into play. With the Eagles surging, the offense fired off six shots in the second half while holding the Comets to just one. Daniel Lyon recorded the game-winner in the 67th minute. Jorensky Augustin had the assist.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
1stohiobattery.com

Jakub Voracek Stars In Comeback Win Over New Jersey Devils

When the Columbus Blue Jackets traded for Jakub Voracek this offseason, Sunday night's game is what they had in mind. Voracek had two (primary) assists and the shootout game-winner in a 4-3 win over the New Jersey Devils on Halloween evening. Through eight games this season, the 32-year old has seven assists, tied for 11th in the NHL.
NHL
ReporterHerald.com

Colorado Eagles collect victory over Texas Stars

Justus Annunen stayed strong between the pipes Tuesday at the Budweiser Events Center, allowing the Colorado Eagles to stay within striking distance against Texas going into the third period. It all paid off as Eagles scored two goals in the third to erase a 1-0 deficit and propel Colorado to...
COLORADO STATE
Delaware Gazette

Golden Eagles eke out 24-20 win over Braves

The Big Walnut football team kicked off its postseason campaign with a gritty 24-20 win over Olentangy in the first round of the Division II, Region 7 playoffs Friday night in Sunbury. The Golden Eagles’ perfect regular season earned them the No. 1 seed. The Braves were able to snatch...
SUNBURY, OH
coloradoeagles.com

Eagles to Face Texas Stars at Home.

After losing 6-3 to the Stockton Heat, the Colorado Eagles are back at home to play the Texas Stars. This is the first time that the Eagles and Stars have faced off this season, having last seen each other on March 17th, 2021. Colorado and Texas faced off eight times...
NHL
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Warriors look scary good in 48-0 win over Porum

WEBBERS FALLS — Friday was “Fright Night” in Webbers Falls. The Warriors offense and defense were scary good in a 48-0 win over the Porum Panthers, and the Webbers Falls fans howled with every big play on offense and defense. It was two days before Halloween and Webbers Falls (6-3, 1-3) jumped back into the race for a District B-5 playoff spot. The Warriors started the season 5-0, but lost…
NBA
Atlantic City Press

Readers welcome back Eagles' running game in 44-6 win over Lions

Readers react via email Sunday about the Philadelphia Eagles' 44-6 win over the Lions in Detroit. Who would have guessed that the Eagles would not only dress up like professional football players on Halloween but actually play like a professional team for a change. Great win for Nick Sirianni and his team. Keep it up!
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy