Eagles to Look to Repeat Win Over Stars

Records: University of the Ozarks (9-7-1, 5-4-1 ASC), UT Dallas (10-4-3, 6-2-2 ASC) The Eagles overcame a 1-0 halftime deficit to pull out a big 2-1 win over longtime rival UT Dallas Friday night in the regular season finale. The Comets scored in the opening seconds of the match to grab an early 1-0 lead. But the Eagles never gave up and created seven shots in the first half. While none of the those shots resulted in a score, the Eagles carried that momentum into the second half. The Eagles matched the Comets quick score just seconds into the second half. Charleus Emmanuel Ritch got the equalizer less than a minute into play. With the Eagles surging, the offense fired off six shots in the second half while holding the Comets to just one. Daniel Lyon recorded the game-winner in the 67th minute. Jorensky Augustin had the assist.

DALLAS, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO