Gwyneth Paltrow Poses With Chris Martin’s Girlfriend Dakota Johnson at Gucci Event

By Nicole Massabrook
 7 days ago
Gwyneth Paltrow and Dakota Johnson Shutterstock (2)

No bad vibes here. Gwyneth Paltrow happily greeted Chris Martin‘s current girlfriend, Dakota Johnson, when they ran into each other at a Hollywood event.

The actresses attended the Gucci’s Love Parade fashion show on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles on Tuesday, November 2, to check out the fashion house’s Spring Summer 2022 collection when they crossed paths.

A video shows Paltrow, 49, wearing an updated version of her 1996 VMAs suit as she greeted Johnson, 32, with an excited, “How are you?” in the clip via Variety, the Fifty Shades of Grey actress returned the warm welcome and put an arm around the Goop founder’s waist to pose for a photo.

Gwyneth Paltrow attends the Gucci “Love Parade” fashion show on November 2, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Paltrow and Johnson were also both in the front row to see the fashion show, sitting among the likes of Billie Eilish, Tracee Ellis Ross, Miley Cyrus and Serena Williams, avoiding to Vogue.

The musician, 44, and Oscar winner “consciously uncoupled” in 2014, announcing their split after 11 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized two years later. The pair share daughter Apple, 17, and son Moses, 15. Martin has been linked to Johnson since 2017, while Paltrow married producer Brad Falchuk in 2018.

The Iron Man actress has previously expressed her happiness for the Coldplay singer and the Suspiria star, revealing how much she genuinely likes Johnson — even if other people think that’s bizarre.

“I love her,” Paltrow told Harper’s Bazaar in January 2020. “I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her. I always start to think of the ampersand sign — what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by? There’s so much juice in leaning in to something like that.”

(L-R) Dakota Johnson and Billie Eilish attend the Gucci “Love Parade” fashion show on November 2, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

When the “Yellow” crooner and the Peanut Butter Falcon star took a brief break from their relationship in 2019, Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that the Shakespeare and Love star helped convince Martin to reconsider. “Gwyneth is the one who pushed them to [get back together],” a source disclosed at the time.

Since then, the pair have been going strong — but they keep their relationship relatively private. Johnson made a rare comment about life at home with Martin during her cover story for The Hollywood Reporter, released Wednesday, November 3, revealing that they recently binge-watched Squid Game after moving into a Malibu estate together.

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson MEGA

The High Note star said she had been spending more time than ever with Martin as they tried to keep their inner circle small amid the coronavirus pandemic. “If I’ve been working, I can’t really be around my parents because they’re older,” she told THR. “But my friends and my partner [Martin], we’ve been together a lot, and it’s great.”

Us previously confirmed in January that the couple bought a “six-bedroom, nine-bathroom, modern Cape Cod-style” on 5,338 square feet of land in Malibu. “The two looked at properties for many months before finding this one and got the property at a huge discount,” an insider explained at the time.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

