If the local car wash industry was growing quickly before the recent acquisition of Royal Car Wash, expect it to kick into overdrive in the next few years. GO Car Wash Management Co, a Denver-based car wash operator, announced last month its plans to acquire 14 Royal Car Wash sites in the Rochester and Buffalo markets from the Daniele family of Rochester. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, though GO Car Wash closed on four local sites late last month.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO