On Thursday, Florida police say they may have confused Brian Laundrie with his mother in video footage and that the man was likely dead by that time. Earlier this week, North Port, Fla. police said they were confused by video footage and mixed up Laundrie with his mother, despite having cameras trained on the family house. Authorities say they did not scrutinize the video as well as they should have.

NORTH PORT, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO