Dead & Beautiful trailer: Five rich Millennials turn into vampires in Shudder’s new horror-thriller

Synopsis: Fraternal twins Spencer and Sarah Moss embark on a pilgrimage to a remote Vermont inn to investigate the last known whereabouts of their father who mysteriously disappeared the night they were born. Once checked in, the uncanny innkeeper and enigmatic groundsman guide the twins through the institution’s tragic and terrifying history. Not ones to leave any stone unturned, Spencer and Sarah go rogue and dive deeper – their exploration leading to shocking revelations as the property’s dark secrets ensnare them in a hellish labyrinth they must escape before dawn. Equal parts The Innkeepers, The Shining, and Vacancy, Night at the Eagle Inn is a fast-paced horror-mystery laden with intrigue, black comedy, and plenty of scares.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO