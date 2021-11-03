CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Chelsea Interested in Signing Barcelona & USMNT Star Sergino Dest

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 7 days ago

Chelsea are interested in signing Barcelona and USMNT defender Sergino Dest, according to reports in Spain.

The defender is a teammate of Christian Pulisic on the US Men's National Team and joined Barcelona from Ajac back in 2020.

As per El Nacional via Barca Universal, Chelsea are keen on signing Dest from Barcelona.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08eR2J_0clYHZ6o00
IMAGO / Action Plus

The report continues to state that Thomsa Tuchel believes the ex-Ajax star would be an ideal fit to play right wing-back in his system if signed.

Reece James and Cesar Azpilicueta are the current options for Tuchel at wing-back but the Spaniard is utilised as the first choice centre-back on the right hand side of Chelsea's defence.

The Blues missed out on Achraf Hakimi in the summer, who opted to sign for Paris Saint-Germain ahead of Chelsea and could dip back into the market for a wing-back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hTz4i_0clYHZ6o00
IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The report continues to state that Dest would be open for a move to Chelsea, where he can challenge for titles and also earn bigger wages than at Barcelona whilst the system could also better suit his characteristics.

It remains to be seen as to whether the interest will turn into a concrete bid but with Ronald Koeman's departure as Barcelona manager, the new boss who comes in may look to cash in on Dest.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Lionel Messi is 'ISOLATED' at PSG and the Ligue 1 giants remain 'Kylian Mbappe's team', claims Thierry Henry as he questions Mauricio Pochettino's tactical use of superstar signing

Thierry Henry believes Lionel Messi is too 'isolated' at Paris Saint-Germain and that the Ligue 1 giants should do more to get the best out of him. Argentinian superstar Messi signed for PSG as free agent in the summer after Barcelona's financial woes meant they could not afford to keep him, but life in France has got off to a somewhat slow start.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Barcelona sent feelers out to Chelsea boss Tuchel

Barcelona have received short shrift after making soundings for Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel. Sport says just as they were knocked back by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, Barca's intermediaries have received the same message from Tuchel's representatives. Barca president Joan Laporta has been keen to find a big name as his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Watch: Barcelona caretaker coach Sergi, Dest admit Alaves frustration

Barcelona caretaker coach Sergi discusses their 1-1 draw with Alaves. Sergi admitted there was frustration after their 1-1 draw with the LaLiga minnows in their first match since the sacking of Ronald Koeman. We also hear from Barca fullback Sergino Dest, who admits there was disappointment with the way Alaves...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Ronald Koeman
Person
Achraf Hakimi
chatsports.com

Barcelona lose Ousmane Dembele & Sergino Dest to injury

Barcelona have announced that Sergino Dest and Ousmane Dembele are both sidelined after picking up injuries. The news is yet another blow for the Catalan giants who have been plagued by injuries to key players throughout the early weeks of the season. Dembele is out once again despite only just...
UEFA
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Barcelona visits Celta with club pressing to sign Xavi

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — While club officials negotiate in Qatar to sign coach Xavi Hernández, Barcelona crosses Spain to play at Celta Vigo in a match it needs to win to regain its footing in the Spanish league. If Barcelona has its way, Sergi Barjuan's last game as caretaker coach...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Usmnt#Christian#The Us#Men S National Team#El Nacional#Barca Universal#Dest#Spaniard#Paris Saint Germain
AFP

'We're pioneers' - Barca's La Masia finally opens its doors to women

When Claudia Riumallo Pineda wakes up, it does not take her long to know where she is. From her bedroom window she can see the Johan Cruyff Stadium inside Barcelona's Ciutat Esportiva training ground, where she dreams of one day playing for the women's first team. She is on the right track. The 18-year-old is one of nine trailblazers who this season became the first female players to enrol at La Masia, Barca's famed football academy and proving ground for the likes of Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta and Xavi Hernandez. Since its opening in 1979 as an old house next to Camp Nou, La Masia has never had female residents.
UEFA
Sunderland Echo

Barcelona reportedly scouting League One youngster, Ipswich Town ace signs contract extension as former Sunderland player nominated for award

Here is all the latest League One and Sunderland gossip:. Former Black Cat nominated for Player of the Month. Wigan Athletic are proving to be one of League One’s strongest outfits this campaign, spearheaded by former Sunderland man James McClean. McClean’s four goals and two assists in October has seen...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Benfica interested in Barcelona’s Samuel Umtiti

The arrival of Xavi Hernandez as new Barcelona manager brings new opportunities for different players. Those who were not taken into consideration under Ronald Koeman could get a fresh start under the former star midfielder. One of those players is French center-back Samuel Umtiti. Wrought with injuries the past few...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Report claims Juventus offered one of their star players to Chelsea

When it comes to the rumour mill, Matthijs de Ligt can hardly catch a break. The young defender is currently contending for a starting spot against the likes of Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini, but he’s tipped to lead the Old Lady’s defense in the future. Nevertheless, Goal claims that...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Borussia Dortmund reportedly interested in signing Jobe Bellingham

Borussia Dortmund have once again been linked with speculation surrounding a move for Jobe Bellingham, the younger brother of current BVB star Jude Bellingham. Borussia Dortmund have been linked with young teenage winger Jobe Bellingham from Birmingham City in recent days, per Sport Bild. These links are not completely new, considering the younger brother of Jude Bellingham was informally tipped for a move to the club by former interim coach Edin Terzic during his spell at the helm. Terzic, now Dortmund’s technical director, stated then that the club wouldn’t have anything against a move for the younger Bellingham brother, but that they would have to wait for the right time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Chelsea taking interest in West Brom whizkid Cardoso

Chelsea are showing significant interest in West Bromwich Albion wonderkid Leonardo Cardoso. The 16-year-old is rated very highly by the Baggies and others in the English game. Football Insider claims that because Cardoso has not signed a professional deal, he can be offered terms by any team when he turns...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Club more confident of signing Man Utd star than they were a few months ago, Chelsea transfer raid also lined up

Real Madrid have reportedly grown in confidence of securing the potential transfer deal for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is also a key target for Los Blancos, who want to try again to enter the market for free agents after the success of their deal for David Alaba earlier this year, according to Marca.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
469
Followers
4K+
Post
381K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy