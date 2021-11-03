Book vending machine rewards students at Hazelwood Middle School

Hazelwood Middle School Principal Jessica Waters and teacher Allyson Kiesler stand next to a book vending machine at the New Albany school. The new program allows kids to choose one of the featured titles in the vending machines as a reward for academic achievement or positive behavior. Brooke McAfee | News and Tribune

NEW ALBANY — A vending machine in a New Albany school is offering something more meaningful than drinks, snacks or candy — it gives books to reward students for academic accomplishments and positive behavior.

Seventh-grader Carter Hamlett reads a novel in the library of Hazelwood Middle School in New Albany. He is among the students nominated to receive a book through the school’s new book vending machine. Brooke McAfee | News and Tribune

This school year Hazelwood Middle School started a new program featuring a book vending machine, which was installed through a partnership with Community Action of Southern Indiana (CASI).

Teachers nominate students each week, and last week, about 60 kids were nominated. The names are drawn from a pot, and the students selected receive a token to “buy” one of the books featured in the vending machine. Hazelwood Principal Jessica Waters said she announces four names each Friday.

Allyson Kiesler, a history teacher at Hazelwood, had the idea for the program. CASI had leftover money from a grant, and the nonprofit was looking for ideas to benefit the school.

Kiesler had learned about book vending machines through social media, so she started looking into the idea of buying one from the company Global Vending Group.

They wanted to bring in culturally diverse books with themes such as goal-setting and perseverance, according to Kiesler. She noted that Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library offers free books for kids up to age 5, but she wanted a program that supports older kids.

“We wanted this to be able to build the libraries of kids at home where they can have books at the middle school age that they can read and enjoy,” Kiesler said.

The actual books aren’t stored in the vending machine, but students receive a piece of cardboard showing the cover of the book, which they present at the school library to receive their copy.

One of the pages ripped when a book went through the vending machine, so they are stored in the library to prevent damage.

Beth Wagner, librarian at Hazelwood, helped with the selection of books for the vending machine. The kids are “just thrilled to death” with the program, she said.

“I am so pleased that we were able to get this,” she said. “It’s a great joy to have them come in and hand me their little cardboard and I can get their books for them. They light up. It’s wonderful.”

A book vending machine at Hazelwood Middle School features a diverse selection of titles. The covers are printed on cardboard and placed in the machine, and students selected to pick out a book pick up the actual copies in the school’s library. Brooke McAfee | News and Tribune

Waters said the school focused on a diverse selection of books “to make sure students see themselves within the building.” The machine includes titles such as “Harbor Me” by Jacqueline Woodson, “The Science of Breakable Things” by Tae Keller and “Concrete Rose” by Angie Thomas.

If students are staying on top of their academics and turning in all of their assignments, they could be nominated, Waters said.

Behavior is also a big part of the nomination process.The school follows something called the B.A.R.K. code, which stands for “bully-free, alert, responsible and kind,” she said. Students might be nominated if they are following this code.

Kiesler mentioned another Hazelwood saying — Chad Neidiffer, a Hazelwood teacher who died last year, was known for a mantra called B.O.M.A, which means “best of my ability.”

“If a kid is trying their hardest and doing everything they can as a classmate, as a student — whether it’s academics or as a person — we look out for that as well to exemplify what Chad started,” Kiesler said.

Respect is among the traits Hazelwood Middle School is focused on, Waters said.

“Obviously with everyone being back in the building after being away socially from people, it’s been difficult, so we’ve been helping students get through that, so anyone who is showing that respect — whether it is to somebody’s property or holding the door open for someone — the students can nominate someone for that as well,” she said.

Waters said students are excited when they come down to pick out their books, especially since they get to keep the books instead of returning them to the library.

“They already know the book they want, and they pick it out and they’re ready to go,” she said. “They are very excited to finally get a book of their own they can have.”

Books are often expensive, so it can be hard for kids to start their own libraries at home, Waters said.

“I like the fact that it’s not something on a tablet — it’s a physical book that they get to turn the pages, and as a former English teacher, that is huge for me,” Waters said.

The books were supplied through CASI and Family & Children’s Place, and Waters encourages donations to keep the school well-stocked in books for the vending machine. Those interested in donating can contact jwaters@nafcs.org to connect with Waters.

“As a school with high poverty, we appreciate any donation, whether it’s a book or monetarily — we just appreciate anything,” she said.