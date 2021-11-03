CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

2021-22 Player Power Rankings: No. 6 Brandon Johns Jr.

By Dylan Burkhardt
umhoops.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year, we borrowed an idea from Adam Jardy of the Columbus Dispatch to roll out our season preview player profiles in a power ranking format. We’re bringing the same thing back this season. I...

umhoops.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To The Big Kentucky News

In September, the Kentucky Wildcats landed a commitment from five-star shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe. On Tuesday, the program received an update on the Arizona native. Sharpe, the No. 1 overall recruit from the 2022 class, told Jason Jordan of Sports Illustrated that he plans to enroll at Kentucky in January and redshirt for the second semester.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Duke basketball legend lands brother of Blue Devil commit

The Duke basketball program could one day see Filipowski versus Filipowski. As things stand, it looks as if both Filipowski twins, who currently prowl the paint and beyond as seniors for Wilbraham & Monson (Mass.), will play their college ball under the direction of legendary Duke basketball guards from the past. Both plan to do so while attending a prestigious school.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Previews#The Columbus Dispatch#Tschetter#Forum
FanSided

College football upset picks Week 11: Ohio State and 5 teams on upset alert

College football upset picks for Week 11 as Ohio State and several other ranked teams could be in trouble and are on upset alert this week. What a wild weekend in college football. One team lost in a huge way, as Michigan State went from title contender to out of the playoff due to their loss to Purdue. The Boilermakers have been an upset machine before, taking out the number two team in the country in Iowa earlier this season.
NFL
92.9 WTUG

Former Bama Coach Goes Ballistic on the Bus After a Loss

No one likes to lose. A loss hangs over a team like an ominous cloud, blocking out the bright spots and bringing everyone down until a team wins again. The Texas Longhorns, under first-year head coach Steve Sarkisian, are in the middle of a four-game losing streak and just turned in a lackluster performance against the Iowa State Cyclones.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

2021-22 Player Profile: Trayce Jackson-Davis

With the start of college basketball season on the horizon, we’ve transitioned from our look at other Big Ten programs to our player-by-player previews of the 2021-22 Indiana roster. Today, our player profiles continue with a look at junior Trayce Jackson-Davis. In total, Trayce Jackson-Davis estimated, it took about five...
BASKETBALL
Yardbarker

Louisville Ranked No. 45 in 2021-22 Preseason Sports Illustrated Rankings

After yet another long offseason, college basketball is just one away from making its' triumphant return, as most programs will officially tip off their respective 2021-22 seasons next Tuesday, Nov. 9. Over the last few weeks, various preseason polls, lists and rankings have trickled out all across the collegiate hoops...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

College basketball rankings: Top 10 shooters entering 2021-22 season

Stephen Curry has changed basketball thanks to his one elite skillset. He completely changes the game every single time he steps on the floor. The entire defense gets nervous. Opposing coaching staffs start to fret. Curry might go down as the best shooter to ever play the game, and his fingerprints are going to be all over the history of basketball.
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

Villanova Basketball 2021-22 Player Preview: Brandon Slater

Hometown: Centerville, Va. No Wildcat is more tantalizing yet enigmatic than Brandon Slater. Villanova’s Stretch Armstrong swingman is poised for a big role in Jay Wright’s rotation following the departure of NBA-bound big man Jeremiah Robinson-Earl. Without Robinson-Earl, Coach Wright will hope that Slater can play vital minutes on both ends, even providing key frontcourt minutes.
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

NHL Rank: Predicting the top 100 players for the 2021-22 season

With the 2021-22 NHL season in full swing, we present our annual ranking of the league's top 100 players. To create our list, we asked an ESPN panel of more than 50 hockey experts to rate players based on how good they will be in the 2021-22 season compared to their peers. Emphasis was placed solely on expectations for the upcoming season and predicting potential greatness, rather than past performance, career résumé or positional value. That means long-term injuries, like the one Nikita Kucherov is dealing with, played a part. From those ratings, we were able to rank the best of the best, 1 to 100.
NHL
chatsports.com

2021-22 Player Profile: Michael Durr

With the start of college basketball season on the horizon, we’ve transitioned from our look at other Big Ten programs to our player-by-player previews of the 2021-22 Indiana roster. Today, our player profiles continue with a look at junior Michael Durr. South Florida transfer Michael Durr was the final addition...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ESPN

2021-22 women's college basketball transfer rankings

Every team in the women's Final Four last season -- national champion Stanford, runner-up Arizona and semifinalists South Carolina and UConn -- added at least one transfer for the 2021-22 women's college basketball season. The portal has become as much a part of basketball as the pick and roll, as transfers -- both in and out -- affect almost every program.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy