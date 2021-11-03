Texans pass all 8 state constitutional amendments, including COVID-19 shutdown protections for churches

Kyle Rittenhouse took the witness stand Wednesday in his homicide trial to give his account of what happened the night he shot three people in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a night of unrest in the summer of 2020. Two of the people the then-17-year-old shot died, and Rittenhouse's defense team said he feared for his life and was acting in self-defense. CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson, a Loyola Law School professor, joined CBSN to discuss.

KENOSHA, WI ・ 3 HOURS AGO