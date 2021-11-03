CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texans pass all 8 state constitutional amendments, including COVID-19 shutdown protections for churches

By Ariana Garcia
yourconroenews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexans voting Tuesday passed all eight proposed amendments to the state's constitution, including two COVID-19-era related propositions, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State. The measures were passed as bills during the state's legislative session but required voter approval. Since the Texas Constitution was adopted in 1876, voters have...

www.yourconroenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Paul Rudd is named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive 2021

People has named Paul Rudd the Sexiest Man Alive in 2021. The actor's charming magazine cover was unveiled on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Tuesday night as part of an elaborate prerecorded scene in which Colbert acted as a "sexiness adjudicator" before finally announcing Rudd's new title. The 52-year-old...
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

Heavy burden for consumers as holidays near: Soaring prices

WASHINGTON (AP) — A worsening surge of inflation for such bedrock necessities as food, rent, autos and heating oil is setting Americans up for a financially difficult Thanksgiving and holiday shopping season. Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.2% in October compared with a year earlier, leaving families facing their highest...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
CNN

The legal fight over Trump's White House documents: What's next

(CNN) — A federal judge on Tuesday slammed former President Donald Trump's attempt to keep White House documents from the hands of the House committee investigating the events leading up to and on January 6. "Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President," district Judge Tanya Chutkan wrote. But...
POTUS
The Hill

Subpoenas show Jan. 6 panel's focus on Trump's plans

A flurry of subpoenas shows the Jan. 6 committee is setting its sights on how former President Trump and his loyalists concocted a plan to spread lies about voter fraud and block Congress from certifying President Biden ’s victory, an effort that directly led to the violence at the Capitol.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Constitutional Amendments#Covid 19#Covid 19 Era#State#The Texas Tribune#Prop 3
The Associated Press

Rodgers stands by remarks, admits being misleading on status

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Tuesday he stands behind the comments he made last week about why he didn’t get vaccinated for COVID-19, but acknowledges misleading some people about his status before testing positive. Rodgers spoke on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and SiriusXM, four days after...
NFL
CBS News

Kyle Rittenhouse takes the witness stand in his homicide trial

Kyle Rittenhouse took the witness stand Wednesday in his homicide trial to give his account of what happened the night he shot three people in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a night of unrest in the summer of 2020. Two of the people the then-17-year-old shot died, and Rittenhouse's defense team said he feared for his life and was acting in self-defense. CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson, a Loyola Law School professor, joined CBSN to discuss.
KENOSHA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy