“There was just limited room in that old clinic,” Howard Weyiouanna, mayor of Shishmaref, told listeners. At 5,400 square feet, the new clinic is about three times bigger. “With more exam rooms, you can just offer more appointment slots,” said Angie Gorn, the CEO of Norton Sound Health Corporation. At the ribbon cutting ceremony in the village, she and the chairman of NSHC’s board of directors praised the collaboration with the Native Village of Shishmaref.

12 DAYS AGO