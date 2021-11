Question: We have a dog who's 4 months old and just won't come to us. How do we teach him this?. Answer: This question dovetails with what we've been talking about for several weeks. The original question was about a dog who runs off and won't return. We started with teaching Max to "wait" and this training began at the door. We have Max wait until we cross the threshold, then we release him with "OK!" Once he can do that every time, the next step was to teach him to stop when he's in motion, expanding the wait cue to also mean "stop."

PETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO