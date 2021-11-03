VIDEO: Shazz Preston talks after Under Armour All-American jersey ceremony

Inglewood (Calif.) linebacker Taariq Al-Uqdah , a verbal commitment to Washington State, was. presented with his All-American Bowl jersey earlier today and called it a moment he will never forget. On the recruiting front, USC is charging hard after Al-Uqdah to try to get him to flip. But if Jake Dickert is named the permanent coach at WSU, Al-Uqdah says "that would be huge for me."

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO