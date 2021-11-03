VIDEO: Shazz Preston talks after Under Armour All-American jersey ceremony

LSU commit and four-star cornerback Laterrance Welch is out for the season due to an injury, his coach, Acadiana's Matt McCullough, said on Friday. "He’ll get a chance to play at LSU, hopefully, next year or something," McCullough said. "But he’s done a good job helping us in practice and on the sideline.”
No one likes to lose. A loss hangs over a team like an ominous cloud, blocking out the bright spots and bringing everyone down until a team wins again. The Texas Longhorns, under first-year head coach Steve Sarkisian, are in the middle of a four-game losing streak and just turned in a lackluster performance against the Iowa State Cyclones.
Shazz Preston is getting ready to experience Alabama's Bryant-Denny Stadium with his own eyes. The Class of 2022 four-star receiver from St. James said he will be taking an unofficial visit to Alabama to watch the Crimson Tide play LSU on Saturday. Alabama coach Nick Saban has contacted him often...
The LHSAA football playoffs are set to begin this week. Louisiana high school sports writers across the state from the USA TODAY Sports Network picked the winners of every first round game for the nine LHSAA brackets. Here are our picks of all 90 games. FUTURE TITLE-WINNING TIGERS:LSU football recruiting:...
Alabama offensive line commit Elijah Pritchett will cap off his high school career in San Antonio at the All-American Bowl in January. On Wednesday the Columbus (Ga.) Carver standout was honored with his All-American Bowl jersey. “It feels good. It’s a great accomplishment personally,” he said. “But I’ve still got...
Grayson offensive lineman Griffin Scroggs, a University of Georgia commit, was officially honored Wednesday as a 2022 All-American during a virtual jersey presentation for the All-American Bowl as part of the eighth episode of the Road to the Dome digital series. The episode was released at 8 p.m. on the...
Inglewood (Calif.) linebacker Taariq Al-Uqdah , a verbal commitment to Washington State, was. presented with his All-American Bowl jersey earlier today and called it a moment he will never forget. On the recruiting front, USC is charging hard after Al-Uqdah to try to get him to flip. But if Jake Dickert is named the permanent coach at WSU, Al-Uqdah says "that would be huge for me."
Cypress Park High School senior Harold Perkins, left, and Cypress Park High School Head Football Coach Greg Rogers pose for photos after Perkins was presented with a ceremonial No. 22 jersey to the Under Armour All-American Game during a ceremony at the school on Oct. 15. (Photo by Alaina Garrett, Cypress Park HS)
Ohio State commit George Fitzpatrick is all set to wrap up his high school years with an appearance at the 2022 All-American Bowl. The four-star offensive lineman from Englewood (Colo.) Cherry Creek was presented with his all-star jersey Wednesday as part of the latest episode in the 2022 All-American Bowl: Road to the Dome series.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — LSU football fell short of upsetting No. 3 Alabama on Saturday night at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Quarterback Max Johnson’s pass fell incomplete as time expired, allowing the Crimson Tide (8-1, 5-1 SEC) to hold on for a 20-14 win over the Tigers (4-5, 2-4). Here are the grades...
Nicholls football defeated McNeese State 24-14 at Cowboy Stadium in Lake Charles on Saturday. Nicholls (5-4, 4-2 Southland) won its third straight Southland Conference game, while McNeese (3-6, 2-4) dropped its second consecutive game. Here are five takeaways from Saturday’s game:. COLLEGE FOOTBALL:Nicholls at McNeese State football: Scouting report, score...
Defensive lineman Francois Nolton Jr. (Miami, Florida/Miami Edison Senior H.S.), the University of Florida commit, will be officially honored tomorrow as a 2022 All-American during a virtual jersey presentation as part of the ninth episode of the Road to the Dome digital series. The episode will be released tomorrow night...
Owasso defensive lineman Chris McClellan will be honored Wednesday in a virtual jersey presentation for his participation in the 2022 All-American Bowl football game. The presentation is part of the Road to the Dome digital series and will be released at 7 p.m. Wednesday on the NBC Sports YouTube Channel.
Kentucky will win the SEC basketball championship this season. That's the projection of 14 writers who cover the league for the USA TODAY Sports Network, who picked Kentucky to win the 2021-22 conference title by a narrow margin over the Crimson Tide, which got more first-place votes. Kentucky placed three...
Top247 prospect Aiden Gobaira received his All-American Bowl jersey during a ceremony at Chantilly (Va.) High recently, and the Notre Dame commit's story and selection to Jan. 8 game were celebrated Wednesday. It also brought a flood of emotions for the 6-foot-6, 235-pound lacrosse defenseman turned football defensive end, and...
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Bryant-Denny Stadium fell silent. Ed Orgeron growled. Nick Saban scowled. And the LSU-Alabama rivalry was alive once more. LSU was 30 yards away from repeating the result from two years ago. The last chance for a lame-duck coach in Orgeron and his embattled team. So close to shocking the world.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The mailbag returns to a favorite subject following LSU’s loss at No. 3 Alabama. Max Johnson is always the topic. Given the week, LSU’s starting quarterback is either lauded or loathed. This time it’s the latter. And fans have selected a new champion. CLOSE CALL: LSU keeps...
