CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

World Series 2021: How champion Atlanta Braves found their swagger after losing Ronald Acuña Jr.

By Jeff Passan
ESPN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON -- In the early hours of July 11, a small group gathered in a ballroom at the Ritz Carlton Key Biscayne hotel in Miami for what felt like a wake. Over the previous 3 ½ months, the Atlanta Braves, a team that entered the 2021 season with legitimate championship aspirations,...

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

3 Braves World Series heroes who won’t be back next season

The Atlanta Braves are on top of the world, and rightly so. But just as the World Series ends, the offseason begins. These Braves won’t be back to potentially repeat. The Braves surprised all of baseball, taking a team without Ronald Acuña, Jr. and a suspect bullpen to the MLB mountaintop. Now, Alex Anthopoulos must start all over again.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Dansby Swanson has message for Braves about Freddie Freeman

Freddie Freeman’s impending free agency is not lost on his Atlanta Braves teammates, and one of them addressed that publicly during the team’s championship parade on Friday. The Braves’ parade culminated in a rally at Truist Park where numerous players spoke to the capacity crowd. Among them was shortstop Dansby...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sal Fasano
Person
Jorge Soler
Person
Ian Anderson
Person
Adam Duvall
Person
Ronald Acuña Jr.
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
John Coppolella
Person
Alex Anthopoulos
Person
Joc Pederson
Person
Eddie Rosario
Person
Ron Washington
Person
Stephen Vogt
WXIA 11 Alive

READ: Braves star Joc Pederson pens powerful letter to Atlanta

ATLANTA — One of the players that helped lead the Braves to the World Series didn't initially want to get traded to Atlanta. But Joc Pederson's outlook is different now. Atlanta acquired Pederson back in July. Many Braves fans might recognize him by the pearls he wears during game time.
MLB
sportstalkatl.com

Braves: Just like Freddie Freeman, Brian Snitker deserves a lifetime contract

Freddie Freeman and Brian Snitker are just alike. Ok, maybe not at all. One has been the face of Atlanta sports and is set to earn around half a billion dollars over his career, and the other never made it out of the minor leagues until the Braves hired him as the interim manager in 2017, after spending over 40 years with the organization. One is a beloved superstar, while the other was constantly criticized by fans and media outlets alike. However, after ending a 26-year championship drought, both deserve to be Braves for the entirety of their careers.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Albert Pujols’ plans for the 2022 season, revealed

After his half-season run with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Albert Pujols is set to soon play winter ball in the Dominican Republic later this year. Liga de Béisbol Profesional de la República Dominicana side Leones de Escogido announced on Thursday that they have acquired Pujols from the Gigantes del Cibao via a trade. Gigantes del Cibao drafted Pujols in the LIDOM’s draft in 2002, but he never featured with the team.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Astros’ Dusty Baker fires strong 12-word message ahead of Zack Greinke’s Game 4 start vs. Braves

The Houston Astros will turn the ball over to starting pitcher Zack Greinke for Game 4 of the World Series against the Atlanta Braves. This will be the third appearance for Greinke in this postseason and just his second start, as he got the starting nod against the Boston Red Sox in Game 4 of the ALCS, where he allowed two earned runs in 1.1 innings pitched.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Ritz Carlton#The Atlanta Braves#The National League Mvp#Acl
FanSided

Braves: Brian Snitker dumps Joc Pederson and his pearls from Game 3 lineup

Joctober is no more, at least not in the Atlanta Braves starting lineup for Game 3 of the World Series. Pederson is one of four moves the Braves made near the trade deadline to remake their outfield on the fly, especially after an injury to Ronald Acuña and a domestic violence situation with Marcell Ozuna. Alex Anthopoulos did his best to add power to the lineup, in the form of Eddie Rosario, Jorge Soler, Adam Duvall and Pederson.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
audacy.com

4 potential landing spots for Max Scherzer in free agency

Seven years after signing a $210 million deal with the Washington Nationals in free agency -- which we ranked as one of the greatest deals in MLB history -- Max Scherzer is again a free agent. And even as he prepares for his age-37 season, Scherzer remains among the best...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Look: Alex Bregman nearly took out Ronald Acuña in Braves dugout

Ronald Acuña Jr. got a scare during Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday … despite not even playing. In the seventh inning of the series opener between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves, Astros slugger Alex Bregman fouled away a Tyler Matzek slider in the direction of the Atlanta dugout. The foul ball came screeching directly towards the edge where Acuña was standing, forcing him to duck and missing him by just inches. Take a look.
MLB
merrimacknewspaper.com

World Series: Atlanta Braves Take Game #1

Atlanta came into Houston firing on all cylinders, taking a 1-0 series lead in game one of the World Series. The Braves went on to win 6-2 on Tuesday, Jorge Soler got the Braves on the board with a leadoff home run in the bottom of the 1st. The major storyline was Braves pitcher Charlie Morton taking a line drive off the leg, he would fracture his fibula and be taken out of the game in the third inning. Which meant that the Braves bullpen would have to pitch the rest of the game. Houston would score runs in both the 4th and 8th innings with RBI’s from Carlos Correa and Chas McCormick. But, the Braves would respond by scoring 5 more runs courtesy of doubles by Eddie Rosario and Austin Riley. The starting pitcher for the Astros, Valdez would only last 2 whole innings. Game two of the World Series starts tonight at 8:09 p.m. on FOX. The Astros look to bounce back and salvage home field advantage while the Braves look to spoil and take two games in Houston. All before heading back to Atlanta for games three and four.
MLB
FanSided

How Will Atlanta Braves Replace Charlie Morton in World Series?

Charlie Morton’s injury has left the Atlanta Braves hoping someone steps up in a big way during the 2021 World Series. During the Atlanta Braves 6-2 victory in Game One of the 2021 World Series, Charlie Morton suffered a fractured right fibula when a Yuli Gurriel line drive struck him in the leg.
MLB
FanSided

Astros replacement for Carlos Correa is already on their roster

What happens to the Houston Astros if Carlos Correa leaves? Well, they’ve already got a suitable shortstop ready to go. The Houston Astros have a few tough tasks to go through with the offseason here and free agency staring them straight in the face. After losing to the Atlanta Braves...
MLB
The Spun

Ronald Acuña Jr. Shared Some Big News To Alex Bregman

It looks like Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. has provided a big hint for when he’ll be able to return from his torn ACL. Acuña has been out of action since July 10, when he tore his ACL landing awkwardly while trying to track down a fly ball against the Miami Marlins. Without him, the Braves were forced to reshape their lineup at the trade deadline.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy