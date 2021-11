NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — President Joe Biden plans to sign the trillion dollar, bipartisan infrastructure bill when Congress returns from recess. The bill includes money for roads, bridges, safe water and broadband. So what’s headed to the Tri-State Area? CBS2’s Alice Gainer explains. The plan sets aside money for roads and bridges. “The Old Saybrook Rail Bridge, which is 114 years old. I mean, these are structures which break down, which cause the Amtrak to slow down,” said U.S. Rep Joe Courtney of Connecticut. “Amtrak is gonna get, we have money for high-speed rail. We have money, $65 billion, a lot of it will...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO