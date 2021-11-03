CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans GM Nick Caserio on Deshaun Watson: 'We'll evaluate that situation as me move along'

By Zac Wassink
 7 days ago
Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

As was widely expected contrary to rumors and stories, Houston Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson remained with the organization through Tuesday's NFL trade deadline despite his offseason trade request and the fact he hasn't played for the club since the summer months.

Per Aaron Wilson of SportsTalk 790, Houston general manager Nick Caserio spoke on Wednesday about Watson's place with the franchise through at least the end of the season.

