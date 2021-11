EAU CLAIRE — For the first time in more than a decade, country band Little Big Town will be playing at Country Jam. Little Big Town, Dustin Lynch and Cody Johnson will headline Country Jam when the music festival returns to the Chippewa Valley on July 21-23, 2022. Johnson will kick off the party on Thursday, July 21; Little Big Town will follow on Friday, July 22; and Lynch will close out the festival on Saturday, July 23, the festival announced Tuesday.

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 9 DAYS AGO