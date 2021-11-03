CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The winners and losers of election night 2021

By Jeva Lange
The Week
The Week
 7 days ago
Tuesday was a night of upsets, shoo-ins, nailbiters, and way too many cats. Here's our scorecard for the 2021 elections. The 110th mayor of New York City, Eric Adams, called it "almost silly" to suggest he shouldn't have spent the night partying in high-end nightclubs after his victory Tuesday evening. "This...

The Week

The 9 categories of American voter

It seems like every few weeks, a news organization or polling outfit releases a new schematic breakdown of American public opinion, complete with a fun, breezy quiz that makes it possible for readers to place themselves in one of the proposed groups. The latest of these, released this week by the Pew Research Center is more interesting, illuminating, and methodologically rigorous than most, giving us a data-driven ultrasound of the American electorate.
ELECTIONS
The Week

Why the economy, not education, might be Republicans' midterm silver bullet

Ever since governor-elect Glenn Youngkin's win in Virginia, there's been talk positioning education as the GOP's secret weapon in the 2022 midterm elections. But according to new polling from Morning Consult, though Republicans have "made gains in voter trust on education," Democrats still have the edge on the issue — 45 percent of voters view Dems as the school party, while 38 percent favor a Republican approach. And though the left has lost ground on the issue, "it doesn't appear to be a catalyst for the broader declines in trust" Democrats are experiencing, reports Morning Consult, while noting that "public opinion and its electoral benefits" often swing away from the party in power.
EDUCATION
The Week

Dr. Oz reportedly hiring staff for a potential Senate campaign

TV host Dr. Mehmet Oz might be getting ready to launch a Senate campaign. Oz is preparing to enter the Pennsylvania Senate race as a Republican, and he's now hiring staff and reaching out to potential allies about this campaign, the Washington Free Beacon reports. The report said it isn't clear when he's preparing to make an announcement. Oz is registered to vote in New Jersey, the Washington Free Beacon noted, but his spokesperson said he has "lived and voted in Pennsylvania," where he "attended school and has deep family ties," since last year.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
The Week

The post-Reagan GOP is still a work in progress

Thirty-two years ago the Berlin Wall fell, a Cold War victory viewed as one of the crowning achievements of the movement conservatism associated with Ronald Reagan. An important development in its own right, this anniversary of the wall's fall is an opportunity to take stock of conservatives who want to replace the "dead consensus" of Reaganism with something else.
POLITICS
The Week

How Republicans could still blow it in 2022

Believe it or not, the GOP could still lose next year's midterm elections. That might seem an obvious point given that we're a year away from casting and counting votes, but it has quickly become conventional wisdom that a big red wave is about to hit the country. Democrats lost the Virginia governorship last week and nearly did the same in New Jersey. All that's left for Dems is to await the disaster that is surely coming.
ELECTIONS
The Week

The 13 House Republicans who voted for the bipartisan infrastructure bill are getting GOP blowback, threats

There was a lot of Democratic drama leading up to the House passing a bipartisan infrastructure package and sending it to President Biden's desk on Friday night. Now the most public disarray is on the Republican side of the aisle. Former President Donald Trump and some of his closest House allies have gone after the 13 House Republicans who voted for the bill, and after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) called them "traitors" and tweeted their phone numbers, the lawmakers started getting ugly calls.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Week

Red America is now dying from COVID-19 at a clearly higher rate than blue America

By the end of 2020, there was no discernible difference between the rate of people who died of COVID-19 from areas that voted for President Biden and those who voted for former President Donald Trump — but "then the vaccines arrived," and "they proved so powerful, and the partisan attitudes toward them so different, that a gap in COVID's death toll quickly emerged," David Leonhardt writes in Monday's New York Times. And now, "the gap in COVID's death toll between red and blue America has grown faster over the past month than at any previous point."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Week

Democrats are learning a vintage lesson about inflation

Rising prices on cars, gasoline, food, and lots else sent U.S. inflation to a three-decade high in October, according to a Labor Department report released on Wednesday. And that 6.2 percent increase reminds me of something Republicans in Washington were confidently saying in private over the summer. Were they worried...
BUSINESS
The Week

Blake Masters is betting Republicans won't notice he didn't quite endorse election fraud claims

Blake Masters is going all in: In a new video ad, the candidate for the GOP Senate nomination in Arizona announced he thinks former President Donald "Trump won in 2020." Masters isn't the only Republican politician to endorse some version of the claim that the presidential election was determined by massive fraud. But the Peter Thiel-backed political novice is among its most visible advocates. He's playing a dangerous game.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Week

The infrastructure bill will pour $15 billion into replacing lead pipes. Newark shows it can be done.

The $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill Congress sent to President Biden's desk Friday night, with more than $550 billion in new spending, is a major investment in America's roads, bridges, airports, electric grid, broadband, and other physical upgrades. But the portion that will perhaps improve lives the most is the $55 billion in water infrastructure, including $15 billion to replace lead pipes. Lead in drinking water is tied to developmental delays in children and brain, kidney, and blood damage.
NEWARK, NJ
The Week

The trouble with polling

Polls are struggling to capture an accurate picture of the American voter. Why? Here's everything you need to know:. Yes. In three of the last four national election cycles — 2014, 2016, 2018, and 2020 — polls significantly overestimated the performance of Democratic candidates. The polls' poor performance exposed the reality that polling companies face far more challenges today in getting a representative cross-section of people to respond. In an age of ubiquitous cellphones and caller ID, the Pew Research Center estimates that only 6 percent of the people polling firms call respond, down from nearly 50 percent in the 1970s and '80s. With many Americans abandoning landline phones, pollsters have been forced to call cellphones, but federal law forbids them from making automated calls to these phones, making polling more expensive. People who still do respond to polls are generally older, whiter, more educated, and more likely to be female than the voting public. Pollsters try to correct for that skew, but the industry nonetheless faced a major reckoning after the 2016 presidential election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Week

Republicans are 3 times more likely than Democrats to believe falsehoods about COVID-19

A shocking number of Americans believe falsehoods about COVID-19 and the coronavirus vaccine, a Kaiser Family Foundation poll has found. Nearly eight in 10, or 78 percent, of those polled said they either believed or were unsure about at least one false statement about COVID-19. The false statements included things like "COVID-19 vaccines have been shown to cause infertility" and "the COVID-19 vaccines contain a microchip."
U.S. POLITICS
The Week

What the CCP and CRT critics have in common

Chinese President Xi Jinping and the ruling Communist Party have a political agenda for their country's history. This week, the party is expected to adopt a resolution setting out the official, triumphalist version of "the party's 100-year history as a story of heroic sacrifice and success," The New York Times reports. "Traumatic times like famine and purges will fall further into a soft-focus background — acknowledged but not elaborated."
POLITICS
The Week

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen fears the metaverse will create 'a whole new set of dangers'

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen's concerns regarding the social media giant now known as Meta extend beyond the company's current offerings — Haugen worries Meta's upcoming "metaverse," its interconnected virtual reality world, will be "addictive," will "rob" people of their personal information, and create "a whole new set of dangers," writes The Associated Press.
INTERNET
